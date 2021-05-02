Wheat flour prices show no signs of easing – Journal





KARACHI: Amid massive wheat imports and new crops this season, consumers are facing severe price shocks to flour rates across the country.

In Punjab, the prices of 20 kg sacks of flour have reached 1,030 rupees against 860 rupees a few days ago due to the halt in the supply of subsidized wheat to flour mills. Inspired by the millers of the Punjab, the owners of flour mills in Sindh have also followed suit.

The price of the new crop of Sindh wheat climbed to Rs.5,500 per 100kg bag on the open market, or Rs.4,800 to 5,000 when it started arriving in mid-March. As a result, millers increased the rate of No. 2.5 flour to 61.50, up 7 rupees per kg over the past week, followed by the same increase in fine and super fine flours to 65 rupees per kg. kg, respectively.

Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Sindh Zone Chaudhry Muhammad Yousuf said that the supply of wheat to the interior of Sindh has been suspended for the past three days.

I asked the Secretary of Sindh, Food Sindh, to remove the obstacles posed by the staff of the Food Department / Civil Administration for the transport of wheat to the flour mills in Karachi from the interior of Sindh, a he said, adding that the situation had become more serious as the transport of wheat to Karachi was not restored.

He said he had informed the Food Secretary of the situation, which would lead to the drying up of the mills resulting in a shortage of flour and a rise in prices.

Yousuf said he also raised the issue with the Sindh chief secretary regarding the non-delivery of vehicles in Karachi.

The PFMA chief said that Karachi needed 75,000 100 kg bags for daily consumption, but in the past three days the supply of wheat to the interior of Sindh has been suspended.

The millers, he added, also met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week in Islamabad to discuss the wheat and flour situation. He said he informed the prime minister that there should be free flow of wheat without any obstacles to ensure price stability.

He said the millers had asked the prime minister to allow the export of flour-related products, insisting that there was no harm in importing wheat in times of crisis.

The Sindh government has increased the purchase price of wheat by 2,000 rupees, compared to 1,400 rupees per 40 kg bag, which corresponds to 5,000 rupees per 100 kg bag. In the Punjab, the purchase rate for producers is 4,500 rupees per 100 kg bag.

The price of 5kg and 10kg branded flour bags has increased to Rs380 and Rs740 from Rs340 and Rs680.

Consumers pay high prices for flour during Ramazan despite importing 3.6 million tonnes of wheat from July to March 2020-2021 at a cost of $ 983 million. The Sindh harvest almost fully arrived in mid-April while the Punjab harvest started arriving from the second week of this month.

Posted in Dawn on May 2, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos