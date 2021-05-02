Women occupy seats in power. You would think we could give them a seat

R. Bruce Anderson

At a recent pan-European meeting on the EU / Turkey refugee deal, the news that emerged had nothing to do with the pathetic plight of Syrians fleeing civil war in their own country. It was furniture.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and their host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were present at the meeting. Upon entering the room (a cavernous fully formal room), he there were only two chairs. President Erdogan was already seated in the place of honor and Charles Michel rushed over to sit comfortably in the other.

President von der Leyen awkwardly shifted from one foot to the other, glancing up, perhaps expecting an assistant to rush in with the missing chair (they didn’t) and sit back. finally withdrew to sit on a couch. half a mile from the other two, a distant afterthought in a critical meeting between two men.

While the Turks have good reason to be mortified by the affair, the one I do not understand is Michel? Her assumption seemed to be that of course important men should be seated, but I wonder where she is supposed to be?

And what else was on the agenda? Women’s rights because Turkey had recently withdrawn from a convention on violence against women.

The issue of gender discrimination is not new, but the occasional, passive / aggressive sexism of acts like this can be utterly baffling. As with the Caesars woman, it is expected that even the The appearance of this type of behavior is not acceptable (note that in the old saw, Caesar himself seemed exempt from the rule).

Almost 20 years ago, Jennifer Lawless and Richard Fox set out to interview female candidates to understand the fundamental conundrum of why so few women were running for office then. motives markedly different from those of men: they are above all motivated by politics; men run for political reasons, but they also run to accumulate power for himself, to publicize the name of their law firm, or just because they are bored. Women rarely run for these reasons.

They also determined that women in politics tend to be overqualified, they usually don’t show up until they have twice as much experiential ammo to use as male candidates. outnumber men in four-year universities and colleges nationwide (anecdotally, my department head, dean and chair are all incredibly skilled women). In 2020-2021, women now constitute the majority of students at accredited law schools.

My own district has been represented by women for 10 years in the Florida legislature; two of the most effective municipal commissioners we have in my town are women (recently elected). It is a conservative region, but the number of women running for office here has increased with each electoral cycle. increased each cycle for both political parties. The Center for American Women and Politics reports that [a]2020 election result, 2,277 female state legislators will serve in 2021 a record. And women will hold at least 50% of the seats in three state senates (Nevada, Rhode Island, and Arizona) and four state houses (Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Oregon). “

Nationally, Wednesday’s presidential address introduced a new thing under the American sun: the one-man president was flanked by two women: the Speaker of the House and the Vice President of the United States.

And yet, it is clear that they are continually confronted with the confrontations inherent in the appalling old regime. “

The women have finally won their seats at the table, the least men can do is find them a chair.

R. Bruce Anderson is Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College, he is also a columnist for The Ledgerand, consultant politician and on-air commentator for WLKF radio.