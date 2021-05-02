PM Modi to meet with experts to examine oxygen and drug availability amid Covid surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet with experts at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to review the availability of oxygen and medicine amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), ANI news agency reported.

He will review the human resources situation in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and the means to increase it.

The meeting comes at a time when Delhi’s High Court ordered the Center to deliver 490 metric tons of allotted oxygen to the nation’s capital on Saturday, or face contempt.

“Are you saying that we will turn a blind eye to the people dying in Delhi. We are talking about business. The water has gone overhead,” he asked the Center. The higher court said the government had allocated oxygen to Delhi and needed to refill it.

On Saturday, the Center increased Delhi’s daily rescue gas quota to 590 metric tonnes, from 490 MT. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi will receive an additional 75 metric tonnes of oxygen from LINDE Kalinganagar and 25 tonnes from JSW BPSL Jharsuguda (Odisha).

Meanwhile, the government has informed the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah are directly involved in increasing the oxygen supply on a war footing.

As a result, more and more medical oxygen is being generated and made available every day, maintaining not only existing requirements but also potential future requirements, the Center said.

Many states across the country are facing a shortage of medical oxygen for very severe patients.

Meanwhile, a total of 84,599 beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 44 received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 16.48,192 doses of the vaccine were administered until 8 p.m. Saturday, the 106th day of the vaccination campaign, the ministry said. As many as 9.89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the interim report. Total vaccinations across the country have risen to over 15.66 crore.