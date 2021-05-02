Prime Minister invites opposition to discuss electoral reforms





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday stressed the need for electoral reforms after major political parties that contested the NA-249 by-election criticized the voting process.

The prime minister said that in the partial polls, despite a low turnout, all sides were crying out loud and calling for a rig. It recalled a similar hue and cry after the NA-75 Daska by-election and the Senate elections.

In fact, aside from the 1970 election, in every election the allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results, the prime minister said in a series of tweets. Returning to the 2013 general election, he said there were 133 NA constituency disputes in election tribunals.

The prime minister said his party had demanded a review of only four of the 133 ridings and that in all four the rigging was in place.

But it took us a year and a 126-day dharna (sit-in) to get a judicial commission that found more than 40 misconduct in the conduct of the elections, the prime minister said. However, despite all efforts, the Prime Minister said that no substantive reform had been put in place. He said the use of technology and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are the only answer to recovering the credibility of the elections.

I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from the available EVM models to restore our electoral credibility, he said.

Referring to the US presidential elections to support his case, he said: (The former US president) The Trumps team went out of their way to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but as technology was used in the electoral process , no irregularities were found.

The Prime Minister has said for a year that the federal government is asking the opposition to cooperate with him and help him reform the current electoral system.

Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy, said the Prime Minister.

Reacting to the prime minister’s officer, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) information secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was preparing a new plan to rig the election with his recent rant on EVD .

In a statement, Marryum said vote thieves and mandate thieves could not be trusted with electoral reforms. She said those who kidnapped Election Commission staff in Daska should not lecture the nation about electoral reforms.

The former Minister of Information said what an electronic voting machine could be used for in a system where the RTS (Results Transmission System) is suspended on a single command. She said the PMLN would not allow the government’s plans to hijack and rig the elections to succeed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed doubts about the prime minister’s offer and rejected it, saying Imran Khan is stuck in a stalemate and is making offers for talks to the opposition over unrelated issues.

The history of the last 30 months of his style of governance shows that discussions and negotiations are foreign to his temper, said PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar.

He said that the computerized voting system requires computer skills which are also lacking in Pakistan.

