Safe from aid, Cimahi’s mothers and children did not eat for 3 viral days in Medos





BANDUNG, iNews.id – A mother and her son in the city Cimahi, pretending not to eat for three days. With limited work and no help, this family must tweet on social media for this tragic condition. The complaint was reviewed by a @eLAmaravati Twitter account named Langit Amaravati. In his teasing, he admitted that he had not eaten for three days with his son. In fact, he also referred to the Twitter account of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. "Dear Mr. @jokowi, this is the third day for me and my child not to eat. We stick to it," he wrote on Saturday (5/1/2021). According to him, it was actually one of the criteria for social assistance recipients affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, due to the KTP issue, so he did not receive any help. "My KTP has a problem due to a data entry error in the district and it cannot be fixed until now," he wrote. In the following tweet he wrote not asking for money. Because, he said, the poor seemed used to it. "But do you remember the story of a mother who planted stones during the Caliphate of Umar? That mother could be me and millions of others. The question is, can you be like Umar?" , He tweeted. The teasing also seems to get an immediate response from internet users. Proof of this is, three hours after his teasing, that he updated had eaten some. "Update. Yes, we both ate. We're sorry there is a boy's face, indeed the pose is weird. Thanks to my friends Sarikat Blogger Indonesia (Labor Day) and other friends who are always alert in situations like this, "he wrote. In the evening, he also made an update on Twitter which had been followed by West Java Quick Response. "He said later a team would call me. Fortunately, the cell phone has not yet been sold," he added. So far, many internet users are praying that the economic problems plaguing their families can be resolved quickly. However, few Internet users comment more on population administration issues (KTP). Many Internet users say that this population administration problem is quite complicated. So it is difficult to quickly complete the home relocation and KTP issues. "Sometimes things like these are a vicious cycle, my brother. You want to fix the dukcapil, you are told to go to the sub-district first. When you are in the sub-district, you are told to go see the village chief. the village you are thrown into the RT, then the RW. From RW, you are told to go straight to dukcapil. Just like that, "@drh_sahara tweeted. "Finish the problem quickly, yes tea. I look like you, I live in Bantul. Identity card in Jogja. Because I am lazy for work, I do not take care of documents, etc. So if there are any programs, I pray that we are all satisfied, still healthy, "wrote the surfer. Editor: Asep Supiandi







