Opinion: Rep. Kevin McCarthy can’t be trusted after backing down on January 6 Insurgency





Bakersfield Representative Kevin McCarthy with President Trump. McCarthys Twitter profile photo before January 6

A prominent Republican political heavyweight I’ve worked with for the past 20 years once told me he didn’t trust any Bakersfield Republican. He said this when I asked him to put me in touch with new Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is now the House Minority Leader and potentially a future Speaker of the House.

We can’t trust McCarthy. He has no backbone, political or otherwise. He betrays his (and mine) Republican Party and simply sold himself to former President Donald Trump as memories of the Jan.6 uprising fade.

Although he declared Trump responsible for the Jan.6 attack in a House speech, McCarthy later retracted and told Fox News that Trump had in fact attempted to arrest him, pointing to a tape. video released by the White House in which Trump told the crowd hours later to step down. and go home.

It’s overkill and McCarthy knows it. Trump did nothing to mitigate the attack and its aftermath for several hours as the whole world watched live on television. Trump himself was glued to television, watching his supporters attack, encroach and vandalize in a futile attempt to force Congress not to accept the certified election results that kicked him out of office.

Trump didn’t do anything until he posted this video, which is most important now for what it didn’t include. He did not announce that Trump had ordered the National Guard to enter Washington. He did not say the FBI was authorized to investigate immediately. Most importantly, Trump never called the invading crowd. He said nothing critical of the thousands of people wearing MAGA hats and carrying Trump and Confederate flags.

So, now, although he was very critical of Trump and the criminal invaders on January 6, McCarthy has withdrawn his criticism of the only president in American history who has leaned so low that he has. provoked an attack on Congress and then did nothing to stop it. he.

Trump never told the Defense Department to deploy the National Guard. Since the District of Columbia is not a state, only the president can order custody there. But he did not do it. The order came from the Acting Secretary of Defense in consultation with Vice President Mike Pence.

Some lawyers might suggest that the guard was not legally in the situation, and they might be right, but with a president repealing his responsibility, something had to be done to preserve our democracy.

Trump has betrayed the Constitution and his oath to ensure that laws are faithfully executed.

McCarthy knows he’s not stupid and unrelated to Trump, so why did he backtrack on his January speech that blamed President Trump on January 6 for l ‘time?

Because, as my friend says, you can’t trust a Republican from Bakersfield, especially a Republican who could be third for President in January 2022 when the new Assembly takes office with a possible Republican majority.

Raoul Lowery Contreras is a Marine Corps veteran, political consultant and author of the new book White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPS) & Mexicans. His work was published in the New American News Service of the New York Times Syndicate.

