Chinese university project poses security concerns in Hungary





BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – Piles of rubbish, discarded debris and abandoned buildings are scattered around a post-industrial area on the left bank of the Danube, just south of the awe-inspiring city center of Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

The region has been idle for decades, languishing in post-socialist decay in the 30 years since anti-Communist embers insisted on an end to Soviet rule in Hungary in the late 1980s.

But it is here that one of those early reformers, Hungarian right-wing nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban, plans to build a gigantic university that has pledged allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party.

This week, Hungary signed a strategic agreement with Shanghai-based Fudan University to open a campus in Budapest by 2024. It would be the school’s only foreign outpost and the first university campus. Chinese in the European Union to 27 countries. Hungarian officials insist that Fudan, ranked among the top 100 universities in the world, will help raise the standards of higher education in Hungary, providing courses to 6,000 Hungarian, Chinese and other students and providing investment and Chinese research in the country. But critics say the massive investment places an undue financial burden on Hungarian taxpayers and shows the warming ties between Orban and the autocracies in Moscow and Beijing. “They want to bring in a university, which is indeed a serious university at the international level, but its charter requires that it represents the worldview of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, who said. opposes the plan. “We see very serious national security risks in this investment.” Government documents obtained in April by the Hungarian investigative journalism center Direkt36 show that the pre-tax construction costs of the 64-acre (nearly 26-hectare) campus are estimated at $ 1.8 billion, more than what Hungary spent on its entire higher education system in 2019. The state plans to finance about 20% of the project from its central budget, and the rest through a $ 1.5 billion loan from a Chinese bank. According to the documents, the construction will be carried out using mainly Chinese materials and labor. “The Chinese do everything, while we only do one thing: pay,” Karacsony said. “Any prestigious university in the world would open a campus here if the Hungarian taxpayers paid for everything.” The Hungarian government, which fights frequent battles with the EU, has pursued an economic strategy called ‘opening up to the East’, which promotes diplomatic cooperation and increased trade with countries such as China, Russia, Turkey. and others in Central Asia. Karacsony said the policies had made Hungary “a kind of forward bastion of the great eastern powers of the European Union”. Last year, Hungary agreed to take out a $ 2 billion loan from China’s Exim bank to build a railway line between Budapest and the Serbian capital of Belgrade, as part of the global initiative ‘ China’s Belt and Road. Hungary is also home to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei’s largest supply hub outside of China and is the only country in the EU to have approved a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. According to Peter Kreko, director of the Budapest-based think tank Political Capital, Fudan’s development is part of China’s efforts to expand soft power and its influence through educational programs and investments. He echoed the Budapest mayor’s concerns that the project could open the door to espionage. “In recent years, Hungary has become a sort of spy hub for Russian and Chinese spies due … to the intelligence forces’ unwillingness to repel malicious foreign influence,” Kreko said. The US Embassy in Budapest has expressed reservations about the Chinese university coming to Hungary “given Beijing’s proven experience in using academic institutions to advance a malicious influence agenda. and stifle intellectual freedom ”. Neither the Hungarian government spokesperson nor the ministry responsible for the project responded to multiple requests for comment. Orban has decried the Western powers for their commitment to “liberal imperialism” and defends what he calls “illiberal democracy” in Hungary, based on right-wing populism and strong opposition to immigration. Recent changes in the management of Hungarian universities have renewed claims that Orban seeks to expand his control over the country’s educational and cultural institutions. In 2018, the Central European University, one of Hungary’s leading postgraduate institutions, was effectively expelled from the country after the adoption of amendments to a higher education law that was widely seen as targeting university. After sending the private university “into exile,” Karacsony said, “they are now bringing another which represents the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party and costs Hungarian taxpayers billions of dollars.” In 2019, a rare student protest erupted on the Fudan campus in Shanghai after the Chinese Ministry of Education amended the university’s charter, removing references to “academic independence and freedom of thought.” The charter states that the school “adheres to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (and) fully implements the party’s educational policy.” During a recent visit to Tsinghua University in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country’s universities should form a new generation “loyal to the socialist cause” and to the CCP. The site on the Danube, planned for the Fudan campus, had previously been chosen to host a “student town” that would provide accommodation, recreation and sports facilities for 8,000 Hungarian students. Krisztina Baranyi, mayor of the Budapest district where the project is planned, said the interests of the capital and its students were being overridden by the Fudan project. She said she would launch a local referendum to block construction. “There is no dialogue, they do not include us in anything,” she said. “I think the referendum is the only way to show that we do not agree with this.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos