Opinion: Covid crisis in India revealed the real Narendra Modi

Today, the image of “India shines
“An advertising slogan that the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party so badly tried to promote in 2004 when it was first elected is in tatters as worldwide news outlets and networks social media broadcast images of Indians dying from Covid-19 on the streets as hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen and had to fire people. And then there’s the horrible pictures
mass cremations in parking lots and on sidewalks.
The second wave of the pandemic in India has once again rekindled images of a country of disease and death. As its healthcare system crumbles under pressure, the government announced this week that it reception of foreign aid
, after 15 years of rejection of foreign aid
. Countries like Russia, United States, United Kingdom and others send supplies to India although the country is a vaccine manufacturing hub
. Many blame the Modi government.
In March 2020, when news of a possible global pandemic hit the headlines, Modi acted swiftly and ordered a nationwide lockdown and mandatory masks and social distancing. As a result, covid rates in India remained manageable until early 2021. What went wrong?
While the prime minister can be commended for acting decisively in those early weeks, his implementation was flawed and the contingency planning for a future resurgence negligible. Several governments made mistakes during the pandemic, but in India the mistakes were disastrous due to the sheer size of the population.
When Covid first struck, India faced a leadership vacuum that previous governments had been able to rely on to provide the kind of contingency planning needed to weather a crisis. Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister, Modi constantly accused
former officials and previous administrations to be disconnected and corrupted. He undermined the institutions of democracy by compromise the independence of the judiciary
and a protests suppressed
on the controversial citizenship modification law of 2019, which speeds up the citizenship of immigrants from neighboring countries, but not if they are Muslims.
The handful of U.S.-trained Indo-American professors who have returned to India to serve under Modi’s government, such as Viral Acharya and Raghuram Rajan, have left the administration
.
Despite being one of the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers, the government has failed to provide adequate funding to increase the needed supply of Covid-19 vaccines. Instead of, 60 million vaccines manufactured in India were exported
to other countries as part of a “vaccine diplomacy” initiative. Although exports were halted in March, they were not enough to make up for the shortages. These measures have had consequences.
As of Saturday, only 1.9% of India’s roughly 1.4 billion people had been fully immunized. By comparison, 30.3% of the US population is fully vaccinated.
But cradled by falling infection rates last year, Modi acted as if the battle had been won and made a series of critical mistakes. Instead of focusing on getting the country vaccinated and making sure the health system has an adequate supply, the prime minister focused on winning the national elections. In the middle of an election year, massive political rallies
were allowed to take place without guaranteeing the Covid protocols.
Modi’s Interior Minister Amit Shah, on whom he relied as a political strategist was on the country path
rather than carrying out its pandemic management functions, as several news outlets in India have reported. They traveled to their Hindu base and allowed the Kumbh Mela to take place, a Hindu festival where millions of people gathered to pray for two months, defying social distancing as cases of Covid increased. Thousands of people have contracted the virus as a result and the events have been viewed as super spreaders.
The prime minister’s reputation as an effective administrator when he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat convinced people that he would bring the same skills to Delhi, but the pandemic has exposed his shortcomings in managing it. a large and complex nation with its multicultural population. He also failed to protect the Muslim minority when his party blamed Muslims for spreading Covid
in India last year.
At the time, the public was only given a few hours’ notice before the first lockdown, creating weeks of domestic havoc and huge hardships for the thousands of poor migrant workers
in the big cities. Many of them were unable to return home when public transport was closed and no public assistance was provided.
Modi presents himself as a man of the people, but his policies, demonetization in 2016
and the 2020 lockdown, have negatively affected the most vulnerable population, displaying a remarkable lack of empathy for the very people it claims to represent.
The Prime Minister engages in dramatic but empty gestures, such as ordering the population to candles
and knock on pots and pans
at a chosen time across the country to boost morale and make it clear that he is in charge.
He dresses in elaborate headgear and coats with his name embroidered on them and surrounds himself with people motivated by religion
like him, in defiance of science and experts. His Minister of Health dismayed the scientific community by suggesting cow urine as a potential cure for Covid
.
Modi’s provocative march to rebuild India into a Hindu nation, uprooting it from its secular constitution as conceived by the founders of modern India, was a priority for him and his main advisers
.
The extent of the damage done to grassroots institutions of government under Modi is becoming increasingly visible. With his authoritarian tendencies, he has become intolerant of dissent in government. Ideas that go against the party line are suppressed. Vigorous debate on political issues is no longer allowed
. The attempt to cripple India’s democratic institutions is evident everywhere. the The BJP intimidated the national press
and a tried to remove posts from Twitter and Facebook
criticism of the Prime Minister. Modi even slammed australian newspapers
for criticizing his handling of the Covid crisis.
In response to this growing humanitarian crisis, President Joe Biden promised the Prime Minister that the United States would provide “a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen related supplies, vaccines and therapeutics.” to India. The first American shipment arrived in India on Friday morning. Europe is also rushing to help with personal protective equipment, oxygen and ventilators.
Pleasing the United States is one of Modi’s core foreign policy values. He was a constructive partner of President Barack Obama on climate change and responded to President Donald Trump’s ego by hosting a welcoming ceremony that drew massive crowds during his visit to the country in February 2020.
As defense cooperation between the two countries continues to develop and their convergence of interests on an aggressive China finds common ground, the partnership has enormous potential. The Biden administration hopes India will play an important role in containing China in the Indo-Pacific as a member of the Quad group, which includes Australia, Japan, India and the United States.
One of the main reasons Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wooed India and turned the relationship into a partnership that it is today was their admiration for India’s commitment to democracy.
During the many ups and downs of relations over the past 70 years between the two countries, this is the bond that united them. But as Modi becomes more and more Trumpian, dividing the country, pursuing religious majoritarianism, suppressing dissent and mismanaging the pandemic, it could lead to instability and make India not only a less reliable ally, but a less desirable geopolitical partner.
