Spy on TNI’s ‘Devil’s Force’ hard training in the forest, ready to defeat KKB in Papua







Merdeka.com – Some time ago, the community was once again angry at the actions of the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) which killed the head of the Papua Regional Intelligence Agency (Kabinda), Brig. TNI Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha and several other civilians. In response to this, President Joko Widodo ordered TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to immediately arrest all of the increasingly troubling KKB members. . The soldiers of the 315 Infantry Battalion (Yonif) / Garuda, nicknamed "Satan's Troops", are ready to be deployed in Papua. Before leaving directly to suppress KKB, these soldiers had apparently been equipped with rigorous training for a month. Here is more information: The greatness of the soldiers of Yonif 315 / Garuda The 315 / Garuda or Yonif 315 / Garuda Infantry Battalion is one of the units of the Indonesian Army Infantry Battalion. This unit has an important position and role in supporting the core task of Korem 061 / SK to maintain regional integrity and resilience in the face of various threats, disruptions, obstacles and challenges that may arise. Yonif 315 / Garuda soldier is also known by the nickname "Forces of Satan". It started on August 20, 1947 in the Cirebon area, a company was formed which was named so. Because he got the sympathy of the local people, so that on August 20, 1949, the strength of the satanic army increased. Upon obtaining additional company from Banten, the unit's name was changed to Yon 'Y' Brigade IV Division VI / Siliwangi, bearing the identification of the "Green Beret" headgear. Also, on August 20, 1949, it was designated as the "Unity Anniversary" with the dislocation of troops at Panawuan Cilimus Kuningan. Task Force for Yonif 315 / Grd Pangdam Do Hard Training Before being deployed to secure vulnerable areas of Papua in order to eradicate the KKB, the soldiers of Battalion 315 / Grd Pangdam Task Force have been undergoing rigorous training in the forest for a month since March 27, 2021. Yonif 315 / Garuda's knowledge, skills, mind, physique, infrastructure and weapons are guaranteed to be ready. These troops are known to have received training in combat tactics and techniques, including marksmanship. Tactical training. Complete the training After undergoing rigorous training for about a month, Pangdam III / Slw, Major General Nugroho Budi Wiryanto officially closed the activity. In his remarks, Nugroho motivated his soldiers to be assigned to security vulnerable areas in Papua. "As soldiers of Siliwangi, you should be proud to accomplish this task. Because, in fact, your presence on this special team is not just about carrying out orders from leadership functions. Pre-service training in the context of securing vulnerable areas in Papua, "Major General Nugroho Budi Wiryanto said on Instagram @kodamsiliwangi (2/5/2021). Due to the various skills possessed by the soldiers of Yonif 315 / Garuda, these soldiers have the nickname "Forces of Satan". With these various capabilities, it is hoped that these troops can crush the armed separatist groups in Papua, while paying attention to the safety factor at every step and action.







