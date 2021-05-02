Shahbaz Sharif rejects government proposal to use electronic voting machines in upcoming elections





Shahbaz tells government to focus on problem solving rather than electronic voting machines. Electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the whole world, he says. PM Imran Khan has touted the need for machines to vote electronically for the next elections.

LAHORE: PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif rejected the government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines in the upcoming general election.

“The electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the whole world,” said the former chief minister of Punjab, adding that electoral reforms are being undertaken with the consultation of all key stakeholders, public opinion and by developing consensus.

He said the PML-N undertook electoral reforms in 2018 through consultations with all political parties in the country, including the PTI. “No one has expressed reservations about the electoral reforms undertaken in our time,” he said.

Criticizing the government, Sharif said that when the opposition wanted to sit down with the government to discuss the Charter of the Economy and provide it with positive recommendations, the authorities were not ready to listen.

“At this moment, [the government] started insulting the opposition using the NRO slogan, ”he said.

The leader of the PML-N said that the implementation of electoral reforms is possible, adding that for this to happen, the opposition should be supported and the government must demonstrate its willingness to adopt the recommendations provided by the opposition. .

He said a country’s integrity is enhanced through the implementation of justice, transparency and the rule of law rather than electronic voting machines.

“Worry that the public will be reeling from a crumbling economy, inflation and unemployment instead of electronic voting,” he said.

Opposition rejects proposal to hold next general election by electronic vote

Most of the major opposition parties had previously rejected the electoral reform proposed, vigorously touted and pursued by Prime Minister Imran Khan: the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general elections.

The opposition maintains that anything that is controlled and exploited by others and that can be easily used to manipulate election results is unacceptable and rejected. They add that they would strongly oppose the introduction of GVEs in parliament.

Not only has the Prime Minister championed the use of EVDs, but President Dr Arif Alvi has also held frequent meetings to promote the use of voting machines in future elections. They also demonstrated the machines, manufactured by local public institutions. However, none of them bothered to take part in an opposition party in this important debate.

Countries where EVDs have been tried and tested have either already reverted to paper voting or are reverting to the old system for different reasons, former president and prominent PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told The News when he has been contacted.

He said that during his tenure as speaker, two delegations had traveled to foreign countries to study the EVM system. One of them also included Dr Arif Alvi.

A financially immobilized country like Pakistan cannot afford billions and billions of rupees to buy hundreds of thousands of EVD. Moreover, due to technical issues, the country cannot provide uninterrupted power supply and internet service throughout Pakistan to keep EVMs functional on election day, the former speaker said. We have to keep in mind our resources and our capabilities.

