Politics
From President XiJinping to FM Wang Yi – China is doing all it can to help India cope with the Covid-19 crisis
From Chinese President Xi Jinping to Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong – China has expressed what is called the “greatest goodwill” towards its Covid-ravaged neighbor.
This decision is of particular importance given that the two countries have yet to find a solution to their long border standoff.
On April 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic. Xi also expressed China’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against COVID-19 and provide assistance to the country.
Xi expressed concern about the COVID-19 situation in India; and he extends his condolences to the Indian government and the people, on behalf of the Chinese government, the people and himself, according to the Chinese media.
Chinese experts said Beijing had “drawn the greatest goodwill” from New Delhi. Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that the Covid cooperation “can transcend border disputes between the two countries and, hopefully, Sino-China relations. Indian women frozen since last year will eventually improve.
China has also stepped up production and delivery of 40,000 additional oxygen generators ordered by India, according to Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
In one exclusive interview with Global Times, a state-owned company, Sun said Chinese companies will deliver needed medical supplies to India soon, and Beijing will continue to encourage and support Chinese companies by ramping up production of medical supplies and facilitating the customs clearance and transportation for India purchasing the supplies.
Stressed the importance of keeping supply chains and air flights open under these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in this regard, as well as a greater openness to Indian charter flights.
He said Beijing will also encourage public health experts from both countries to communicate on sharing anti-epidemic experiences.
Sun said China will continue to provide all available support to India to “save lives, emphasizing its responsibility and good manners as a major power.”
In a series of April 30 tweets, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Received a call from State Councilor and FM Wang Yi expressing China’s sympathies over the COVID challenge facing India is now facing. Discussed the international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation. “
During the discussion, India “underlined the importance of supply chains and air flights remaining open under these circumstances”. “Welcomed his assurances in this regard, as well as a greater openness to Indian charter flights,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Despite a long-pending territorial dispute and a prolonged military standoff, China was one of the first countries to provide Covid-related assistance, but New Delhi had been reluctant to accept help from China, likely due to the Last year’s border skirmishes between their armies at Galwan. Valley in eastern Ladakh. India had lost 20 of its soldiers in a violent clash with the Chinese PLA.
Following the incident, New Delhi banned Chinese mobile apps and curbed Chinese investment in the countries.
But China has reiterated its offer of support to India as the country grapples with an unprecedented outbreak of the pandemic, as the number of cases and deaths has suddenly increased in recent weeks.
On April 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Chinese company, regional governments, private organizations and businesses had been mobilized to send anti-pandemic materials to India.
We will continue to provide all available support to India to save lives, emphasizing responsibility and good manners as a major power, the Chinese Ambassador told India Sun.
Quoting statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China in his tweet on Thursday, he said: As of April, China has provided more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, more than 21 million masks and about 3800 tons of drugs to India.
As of May 1, 2021, active cases of COVID-19 in India stood at 3.3 million and 211,853 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Protection.
