Security of ring road land acquisition subsidiary turned over to police after fire – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: After a fire in the office of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Friday, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), as a precaution, handed over the security of land acquisition data from the Ring Road project to the police.

The offices of the RDA and Wasa land acquisition branch are located in different blocks but in the same premises.

Fire broke out in a room in Wasa’s office before Iftar on Friday, but Rescue 1122 extinguished the flames within minutes. Shortly after the incident, Wasa director general Raja Shaukat Mehmood asked GDR director general Abdul Sattar Issani to form an investigative committee.

With that, the head of the GDR entrusted Malik Ghazanfar, director of lands, with the task of verifying the facts.

He also handed over the security of the Ring Road project land acquisition file to the police. The investigation committee obtained certificates that no documents were damaged in the fire.

A senior RDA official told Dawn the fire broke out due to an electrical short and only destroyed a table and a printer.

He said posts by social media users forced the GDR to take steps to ensure the land acquisition record was safe.

He said the board of inquiry recorded statements from security guards and other employees and obtained certificates from all branches of RDA and Wasa that no records were destroyed in the fire.

On the other hand, the incident drew criticism on social media, who suspected that it was a conspiracy to damage information related to the land acquisition process of the Ring Road project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already taken note of the alleged alterations to the route of the proposed ring road which not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion, but also benefited some private housing companies.

The GDR suspended land acquisition collector Waseem Tabish and sealed all land acquisition records.

In addition, the government of Punjab formed a commission of inquiry to examine the changes to the route of the road and ordered it to submit a report within 10 days.

The Chief Secretary of the Punjab, Jawad Rafique Malik, formed the committee, consisting of Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Additional Coordinating Commissioner Jahangir Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq.

The committee will investigate alleged modifications to the route of the Ring Road including Paswal Zig Zag and the Attock Loop for the benefit of private parties, the publication of an advertisement on the connection of the road to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Road ( CPEC) without the approval of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Meanwhile, the Punjab Public-Private Partnerships Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, canceled the megaproject’s bidding process.

Sources told Dawn that the project was approved by the government of Punjab at a meeting on February 19, 2021, chaired by Dr Salman Shah and that no changes were made to the alignment of the ‘route.

Posted in Dawn on May 2, 2021

