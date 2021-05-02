Tagging terrorists with KKB has the potential to increase human rights violations in Papua





JawaPos.com – The government’s labeling of terrorism against armed criminal groups (KKBs) has drawn criticism. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been asked to revoke the designation of the KKB as a terrorist group as this would have a serious impact on human rights issues. The executive director of the ICJR Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, Erasmus Napitupulu, said the designation of the KKB as a terrorist group would have a serious impact on the safety of civilians in Papua. In addition, it also has the potential to increase the level of escalation of violence and human rights violations in Papua. “This determination will only strengthen institutionalized politics of racism no exception in terms of the application of the law, ”Erasmus said in his press release on Sunday (2/5). Erasmus explained that the labeling of terrorism to the KKB would indirectly use article 1 number 2 of law number 5 of 2018 concerning the amendments to law number 15 of 2003 concerning the eradication of criminal acts of terrorism (Law on terrorism) in dealing with problems in Papua. According to him, the use of this article has the potential to frame the independence aspirations of the Papuan people. “The incorporation of the terrorist label on political movements aimed at achieving the ideals of independence, is in fact done by many countries in the world to monopolize these movements politically,” Erasmus said. He then gave an example, Indonesia has a class history regarding separatist groups such as the independence movement in the case of the Free Aceh (GAM) movement under the government of Megawati Soekarnoputri. At that time, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), through the former Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), declared that the GAM was a terrorist group that should be combated by military means. “Learning from what happened in Aceh, labeling that aims to eradicate a movement rooted in ethno-nationalist aspirations, will only have a destructive impact at the expense of human rights values,” Erasmus said . He said labeling terrorists to the KKB had the potential to provide legal legitimacy for the government to deploy military security forces in greater numbers than before, on the grounds of involving TNI in eradicating terrorism. . In addition, Papua’s model approach also has the potential to be more brutal than before, compared to the escalation of violence that has taken place and is currently occurring in Papua. “Ultimately, this change of status will bury all the human rights issues that have arisen in Papua so far. In fact, the Indonesian government must be honest, that it was through the militaristic security policy that has been implemented in Papua that the government has contributed to the creation of terror which results in losses that are difficult to measure for civilians, especially indigenous Papuan people, “Erasmus said. Therefore, the ICJR calls on the government to follow a peaceful path through a dignified dialogue, involving all actors involved in the Papuan struggle so far. In addition, it emphasizes a persuasive approach by promoting dialogue with all segments of society in Papua, instead of using a repressive and militaristic approach. “President Joko Widodo ordered the TNI commander and police chief to reassess the security operations in Papua, which are the basis for sending or adding TNI / Polri troops to Papua, until Papua’s security is clear, ”Erasmus concluded.

Editor: Banu Adikara Journalist: Muhammad Ridwan







