Why sleaze investigations are becoming more and more threatening for Boris Johnson | Andrew Rawnsley

I will bet you the price of a roll of gold wallpaper so you can tell who paid the last time you got the decorators. If there was a reason you had to prove it was you, you would produce a bank or credit card statement. Life at Boris Johnson’s home is much more complicated. There are currently no less than three inquiries into funding for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment. Money for pillows and wallpaper are fun tags for this scandal, but I have a problem with them. They sort of serve Mr Johnson by putting trite wrapping around the deeply serious issues raised.

One of those requests was made by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, so green for the role that he has yet to get the usual chivalry. Another is that of the newly appointed independent advisor on ministerial standards, Lord Geidt. The Prime Minister can fire Mr Case as he sacked the last cabinet secretary. The Prime Minister can ignore Lord Geidt. He did this to the previous ethics overseer, Sir Alex Allan, who resigned when Mr Johnson refused to accept his findings on the intimidation of Priti Patel. I’m not saying the two men won’t try to do a good job, but any arrangement that involves an official investigating their own boss does not inspire 100% confidence.

The investigation that Mr Johnson has more to fear is that of the Election Commission. This body has independent statutory powers to question witnesses on bail and collect evidence. If he finds that there has been wrongdoing, he will impose a fine. If it decides that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a criminal offense has been committed, the commission may refer the matter to the police. It is the probe that is causing the strongest waves of frightening panic across Number 10 and Conservative Party HQ.

It is also threatening to Mr Johnson that there is a good prospect of a fourth investigation, this one by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, who has berated him in the past for breaking the rules. The PM claims to have covered the costs of the renovation, but has repeatedly failed to deny that a large bill was initially paid by someone else, either through a loan or a donation, none of which has not been declared. He dismisses all questions about his behavior as a whole farrago of absurdities. This is what poker players would call a tell. Those familiar with his pathology know that he often makes boast when he has something to hide. The more serious the misconduct he tries to cover up, the more likely he is to complain. It was very unleashed indeed to the most recent questions from prime ministers.

If this really is a farrago of nonsense, he could clarify the situation today and save everyone a lot of time by showing when they paid the bill. There has to be a reason why he won’t and the reason has to be extremely compelling given that he apparently prefers to endure days of rotten headlines as this great Thursday election run draws near rather than us. inform it completely. We know he’s a twice-divorced man with around six children (estimates vary) who constantly moans to his friends that he’s strapped for cash. His fiancee is reported to have dear tastes in interior design and friends who poke fun at Tatler on the nightmarish furniture available at John Lewis, a store most voters consider high-end. The nature of his escapes fuels the very strong suspicion that he did not foot the initial bill, but only belatedly and reluctantly spat in an attempt to cover up his tracks. This suspicion was considerably reinforced by leaked emails and Dominic Cummingss accusation that Mr Johnson devised an unethical, senseless and possibly illegal scheme that almost certainly broke the rules by asking donors to secretly fund the renovation.

There’s a shrugging view that none of this really matters. A senior Tory MP told me he was bullish about the sleaze stories swirling around number 10 because I honestly didn’t get a single email on the wallpaper. Other Conservative MPs say voters don’t care who paid to renovate the apartment if it didn’t cost them money. The mantra taken up by the cabinet is that the public is not disturbed by a story of interest only in the Westminster bubble. This is the same line they take about the multi-source allegations that Mr Johnson has shown horrific callousness to Covid victims by saying he will let bodies pile up by thousands rather than having another lockdown. The cynical contempt of many Conservatives is in itself a symptom of the problem we have with integrity in public life.

Voter reaction has always been a factor in the impact of sleaze scandals, but to regard opinion polls as the only measure that matters is to reject any claim to a moral compass. Transparency as to who provides money or other benefits to elected officials is an absolutely fundamental principle. This is why there is a register of members’ interests, one from which Mr Johnson is not exempt, although he has a habit of behaving as if the rules did not apply to him, late registering his financial interests at least nine times. For reasons that should be too obvious to spell out, we need to know to whom our lawmakers and policymakers are accountable and why, especially the Prime Minister. We also need to know whether he has sought to conceal his debt to private interests from the public. If a man can’t be honest about how he paid for his sofa, what else could he be lying about?

the Nolan Principles, the ethical guidelines for public office holders developed after the scandals of the 1990s, speak of seven virtues: altruism, integrity, objectivity, responsibility, openness, honesty and leadership. It is a utopian manifesto for perfection rather than a realistic picture of any politician you are likely to come across. The ideal political animal Nolan describes bears an infinitely slight resemblance to the current tenant of number 10.

So the system has come to depend on the rules. Most of them were worded haphazardly in reaction to past outrages, such as parliamentary spending, which revealed that politicians cannot be trusted to monitor their own conduct. This has left us with a patchwork of registers and regulations, some of which are riddled with loopholes. Without some resourceful journalism, we would never have found out about David Camerons behind the scenes activities on behalf of Greensill because his influence peddling was exempt from the lobbying disclosure rules he enacted when he was on the number. 10.

Oversight of ministers’ behavior is particularly weak and creaky under the intense stress test of trying to keep a Johnson government honest and ethical. Adherence to the ministerial code still hinges largely on the discredited theory that politicians are honorable men who can be expected to behave properly. When they don’t, we are supposed to have the added reassurance that public servants will act as moral guardians by telling the truth to power and intervening to prevent ministers from behaving badly.

I’m sure there are officials still trying to play this vital safeguard role, but their enthusiasm for doing so has been deliberately dampened by the regime at No.10. Many senior Mandarins have been purged from Whitehall since Mr. Johnson became Prime Minister. Public servants wouldn’t be human if they didn’t have this in mind when they wondered if they felt brave enough to deal with a minister’s misconduct, especially if that’s the one who lives. at number 10. The Prime Minister is the sole arbiter. the question of whether alleged breaches of the code merit investigation and the ultimate decision whether there should be a sanction for transgression.

It’s a ridiculous nest of conflicts of interest. It becomes absolutely ridiculous when the Prime Minister himself is under investigation. Even if Lord Geidt or Mr. Case conclude that their boss broke the rules and even if they are ready to say so, there is nothing but shame to prevent him from overturning their verdicts and declare oneself not guilty. And we know that shame is a sensation this Prime Minister is oblivious to.

This is why it is so essential that properly independent investigators are on the case. This is a court in which Boris Johnson cannot be his own judge and jury.