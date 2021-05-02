Bengal sends PM Modi huge wake-up call

West Bengal was a national election. For a year, the Modi-Shah team has put all its weight in the conquest of the state. Some say if Bengal hadn’t voted this year, we could have seen more government attention on the COVID crisis. Having exhausted all its political oxygen on the state, it was imperative that the BJP won West Bengal.

As it turns out, not only did the BJP fail to consolidate its 2019 gains, it also failed to keep that share of the vote. This is the exact opposite of what Trinamool achieved in 2011. Trinamool’s alliance with the Congress Party had launched a massive challenge to the left two years earlier in the Lok Sabha elections in 2009. This created a sort of bandwagon effect, giving fencers the confidence to switch to Mamata in the 2011 assembly polls.

Most analysts expected something like this to happen this time around for the BJP. The party’s incredible performance in 2019, where it more than doubled its share of the vote and ended up just 3% behind Trinamool, gave pundits a feeling the BJP could improve its tally in the polls of the ‘Assembly. The rise of the BJP was then done mainly to the detriment of the left and Congress, but it had also managed to take away a small part of the Hindu voices of Mamata. The assumption was therefore that the BJP would succeed in withdrawing most of the Hindu votes from the leftist Congress and winning some of Trinamool’s marginal voters.

On the other side, Trinamool was expected to consolidate more Muslim votes behind it. A CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey indicated that Mamata obtained 70% of the total Muslim vote in 2019. Trinamool supporters expected that figure to rise to 85% in this election. That alone would have given Mamata an additional 4% voting share. The question in the mind of every political analyst was what would be the net effect of consolidating Hindu votes behind the BJP and Muslim votes behind the TMC.

Although it will take time to get the details of Bengal’s vote, a first reduction suggests that instead of winning votes, the BJP lost votes compared to 2019. This despite the fact that the left alliance- Congress contracted again this year. Congress and left-wing parties managed to get around 13% of the vote in 2019. If the CSDS-Lokniti survey was right, around 8.5% were made up of Muslim voters. That still left 4.5% of the vote for the BJP to target. Early trends suggest the left-wing congressional vote share has fallen to around 8% today. If things went according to plan, the drop should have been even steeper, with Muslim votes going to Trinamool and Hindu votes going to BJP. This does not happen.

There is no other way to spin it than to say that it was not Mamata that won West Bengal, but BJP that lost it. Despite all of its monetary power, its dominance in both mainstream and social media, its powerful leaders, its attempts at polarization, the party could not even improve on what it had achieved two years ago.

In a sense, it is reminiscent of the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections that took place following the unexpected victories of the Congress party in the state in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi had been given credit for this victory and he camped in Uttar Pradesh for almost a year before the assembly ballot. As state elections approach, many political experts have predicted that Congress could win 100 of 403 seats, or even emerge as the largest party in the state. In case he could win just 28, because in 2012 the UPA at the center had become immensely unpopular: the center is bad karma rubs off on UP results.

Did something like this happen in West Bengal as well? Has the Modi government’s poor performance with the deadly second wave of COVID caused it to lose ground among voters in Bengal? Answers will only be obtained when detailed results are in place. A step-by-step analysis of the results could tell us if the BJP lost momentum in April, as COVID began to spread across the country.

Whatever the truth, a BJP victory in West Bengal would have given ammunition to the Modi government and the Sangh ecosystem to assert that Indians have confidence in the ’s actions against COVID. The loss, on the other hand, weakens that claim and strengthens the voices of the opposition. This will force many guardians among India’s ruling elites to change sides, or at least rethink their positions. It will also serve as a signal to institutions across the country that Team Modi is not invincible.

Ironically, it could end up helping the party that has done the worst in these state elections – Congress. The party lost in Assam, Kerala and Pondicherry, where it was either in power or the main opposition party. He was wiped out in West Bengal, where he was not expected to make a big difference. The Congress is on the winning side only in Tamil Nadu, where it is a bit playful. Yet it is still the only national opposition to Narendra Modi’s BJP. So if the elites decide to start hedging their bets, Congress will be the biggest beneficiary.

The question is whether Rahul Gandhi has the political intelligence to seize this opportunity. This will force him to build bridges with India Inc, the people who control the flow of money in this country. This will force him to compose some of his rhetoric. He will also have to appear as a team player – a young leader who listens to the wisdom of the elders of his party. Congress should present Rahul as a face supported by the triumvirate of Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and P Chidambaram. This will help soften its extremist image among the rich and powerful.

For Prime Minister Modi, the elections in West Bengal will be a wake-up call. This is a major setback, which must be addressed immediately. This is different from the elections in the Hindi belt of winter 2018, which the BJP lost. West Bengal was there for the taking. It likely escaped the hands of the BJP due to its mismanagement of the COVID crisis. Perhaps the best way for the Modi government to regain its legitimacy on the ground is to take COVID head-on.

(Aunindyo Chakravarty was senior editor of NDTV’s Hindi and Business news channels.)

