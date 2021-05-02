Australia withdraws from BRI pact with China; movement considered a “ loss of face ” for Xi Jinping

Australia trapped the controversial Belt and Road (BRI) deal with China, claiming the seal was against the national interest. Lately, it seems China’s Xi Jinping has witnessed a cold shoulder as countries around the world have either clarified their position or strengthened their relationship with one of the world’s greatest trading resources.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has scrapped the agreement signed between the Victoria State government and the National Development and Reform Commission of China, which was signed on October 8, 2018, last month. The Australian federal government even ended a framework agreement signed on October 23, 2019.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the BRI deal was canceled due to a new foreign veto under Commonwealth law. As DW reported, this end could mean the end of Sino-Australian cooperation in industrial production, biotechnology and agriculture.

Heribert Dieter of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) said the dismissal is an “extremely difficult loss of face” for China and that Canberra’s relations with Beijing are deteriorating. Dieter further pointed out that the Australian government’s decision to cancel the deal could lead to further delays or withdrawals from other countries involved in the BRI project invented by China. The BRI initiative had lost momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese counterparts respectively facing economic turmoil.

“The pandemic is extremely troublesome for China. Many countries are experiencing severe economic hardship. China will either have to extend loan terms or generally put projects on hold for now.”

Study on Chinese contracts

According to a study by Georgetown University in the United States and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), Chinese contracts “contain unusual confidentiality clauses that prohibit borrowers from disclosing the terms or even the existence of the debt “. The study also found that “Chinese contract cancellation, acceleration and stabilization clauses potentially allow lenders to influence the debtor’s domestic and foreign policies.

Few countries fear that the loans involved in the Belt and Road Initiative will lead to unsustainable levels of debt in a developing country. Dieter further hinted at the “corruption” associated with several agreements, as opaque contracts have become a norm for BIS initiatives. He added,

It would be a blow to the Chinese narrative to see that not only Australia, which is relatively small in terms of population, but also larger players say goodbye to the Belt and Road initiative and therefore to the prospect of closer cooperation with the People of the Republic of China.

China’s reaction

China’s reaction to Australia’s cancellation decision has been rather strong. They said the decision by the state of Victoria falls under the category of “negative moves” and has ruined bilateral relations. Top Chinese diplomat Cheng Jingye accused Australia of deteriorating ties between nations, accusing it of economic coercion and “provocations” in a widely organized speech that clearly portrayed Beijing as a victim, South China Post reported. .

Relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner have been in free fall since April last year after Canberra provoked Beijing by offering an independent investigation into the origins of the virus’s COVID-19 contagion. Beijing has since inflicted a series of trade retaliations, including imposing crippling tariffs on Australian barley and wine while blocking coal shipments.

Bitter relations between the EU and China

In a recent development, the EU pledged to block the EU-China investment deal while dozens of Brussels lawmakers denounced China’s attempts to “gag” European critics through sanctions. The EU’s stance on China has hardened over time. According to the South China Morning Post, during a debate in the European Parliament, more than 30 members spoke to condemn the sanctions imposed by Beijing last month. They denounced the sanctions and targeted a host of elected officials, ambassadors, academics and think tanks.

The EU reiterated its serious concerns about human rights issues in China, including the alleged forced labor camps and the crackdown in Hong Kong against anti-government protesters and the persecution of the Uyghur minority in the province of Xinjiang. Denouncing the retaliatory sanctions, MEPs criticized Chinese attempts “to interfere in the democratic life of our nations and our European Union”.

Mikko Huotari, director of the MERICS China think tank in Berlin, told DW:

“There is already a danger that the German government, in the last few months of Merkel’s chancellery, will remain committed to a course of its Chinese policy that does not recognize that the tide has also changed in many other member states of the ‘EU. “

Bitter relations between China and its neighboring countries

Disputes in the South China Sea have forced several foreign entities to spread their views and indict China. In a recent development, international public opinion has expressed concern over the dominant Chinese coastguard law, stating that Beijing is using the law to legalize violence caused by its coastguard forces to further the claim of sovereignty. one-sidedness of the country in the East Sea, aka South China Sea.

China has been more assertive in the sovereignty conflicts of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, these islands being the subject of a territorial dispute and are claimed in whole or in part by many countries, namely the Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. China claims almost all of the South China Sea while the Philippines claims the Spratly Islands as part of its exclusive economic zone aka the West Philippines. A United Nations tribunal has rejected China’s claim to claim virtually all of the sovereignty of the South China Sea. decision.