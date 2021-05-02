Boris Johnson must resign if he breaks ministerial code, says Scottish Tory leader





Boris Johnson must resign if he broke the ministerial code because of his lavish flat makeover, the Scottish Tory leader has said. When asked if he should resign if the rules weren’t followed, the same request he made to Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross replied: Of course. The explosive warning came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, admitted he had no idea if Mr Johnson was looking for a Tory donor to pay his childcare bills, as claimed. Mr Raab also failed to deny the cost of the flat renovations up to 200,000 and that a second payment was requested from an unknown donor to cover the cost. Mr Ross, who had appealed to the SNP prime minister to reverse the Alex Salmond controversy, was asked if he thought Mr Johnson should suffer the same fate, if the code was broken. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Tory donors approached to pay Boris Johnson’s nanny and personal trainer, reports show < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson News Live: Prime Minister should step down if he breaks rules, senior Tories official said as sleaze allegations continue < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnsons’ take on women has always been affected by not mingling with girls until they are much older than the average child, says Senior Conservative MP I think people expect the highest standards from those in the highest office in the country and that’s why I think people are looking at ongoing investigations and waiting for responses, he told the BBC. Andrew Marr Program. Mr Johnson is facing four inquiries, after repeatedly failing to deny that the Conservative Party originally funded the expensive renovation of the Downing Street apartment. The party is believed to have secretly approved the payment of a 58,000 bill nine months ago, a payment then covered by a wealthy donor, according to a leaked email. He is also criticized for refusing to commit to publishing the findings of his new advisers’ investigation into the case despite criticism that he is acting judge and jury. But Mr Rabb defended the prime minister from being the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code, saying: There is no separate body or individual who will have power over him. That is why we have an election.

