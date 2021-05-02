Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alleges rigging of partial ballots NA-249





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the partial ballots for NA-249 (Karachi West II constituency) had been rigged. He called on opposition parties for electoral reforms after all parties began to claim the election was rigged. Pakistan’s Election Commission issued a suspension order withholding the results of the by-ballots. A request submitted by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail, asking for a recount, is due to be heard on May 4. Ismail also asked the EC to conduct a forensic audit of the votes.

Prime Minister Khan said the votes were rigged despite a low turnout.

Ismail said the party (PML-N) had not received results from more than 30 polling stations; We are very concerned about the behavior of some presidents. he added.

He also stated that several Form 45s had not been signed and that the vote count on Form 45 was not the same as that issued by the returning officer.

In accordance with the order of the ECP, since the consolidation of the results has not yet been made and the margin of victory is less than 5 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency or 10,000 votes, the value la lower being retained by the provisions of article 95 of the Act therefore; the Council is satisfied that there is a prima facie case for the intervention and therefore suspends the consolidation process. Members of the Election Commission Nisar Ahmad Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi gave the order. The ordinance also noted that in the Ismail app, he had requested a full recount of the entire constituency.

“In fact, apart from the 1970 elections, in every election the allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

The Pakistani People’s Party candidate, Qadir Khan Mandokhel, won with 16,156 votes, while Ismail received 15,473. According to the Pakistani EC, the turnout was 21 percent. Everyone knew the situation of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and all parties criticized the victory of its candidate. The losing party in each election criticizes the winner and calls for his re-election, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said. He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader to have insisted on the need to reach consensus on the issue.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani said the PML-N should ask the ECP for a recount, just like the PPP would.

Prime Minister Khan, referring to the US presidential elections tweeted, Trump’s team went out of their way to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but as technology was used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. has been found. For a year now, we have been asking the opposition to cooperate with us and help reform our current electoral system.

PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that if the election results had been transparent, no party should have a problem with the vote recount.

