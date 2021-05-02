Politics
Crown jewels on the block
There was a time when petrostats in the Middle Eastmoved backuse their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors No more.
Within weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait all accelerated their multibillion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds on their backs.
This change shows how countries in a region that is home to nearly half of the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of a recovery in energy prices to strengthen their finances. The global transition to greener energy is onlyadding to the urgency, and investors are seizing the opportunity.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last week that the kingdom was in talks withsell an estimated $ 20 billion stake in Aramco. The state oil company is alsoplans to open its gas pipelines to foreign investors.
Adnoc, which pumps almost all of the UAE’s oil and gas, weighs IPOs of its drilling and fertilizer units, while OQ of Oman just hit the international bond market for the first time and Qatar Petroleum plans to do the same.
“There is definitely more to come,” said Ben Cahill, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “National oil companies are watching each other and finding new tricks.”
Graph of the week
Egypthas maintained the world’s highest real interest rate, making its debt more attractive to investors as the pandemic hampers tourism, a vital source of income. High yields and a stable currency have made the North African nation a favorite with buyers of bonds and bonds.
Slope
Five days before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced his own national election in order to present himself to his new American partner as another democratic leader. But Abbas may have miscalculated, as polls have shown the result may not be as rosy as he hoped,Zev Chafets writes for Bloomberg Opinion. In the face of this, as Chafets correctly predicted, Abbas managed, as he has done in the past, to delay the election.
Must know
Iran mentionnedhereached an agreement for the Biden administration to lift a series of sanctions that could propel talks to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal. US officials did not immediately comment and a EU official said much work was still needed to reach an agreement.
The food boom pricesaremaking Ramadan meals a luxury in Lebanon, where the Lebanese Food Bank is receiving an increasing number of calls from people who belonged to the middle class. Lebanon’s plummeting economy has pushed more than half of the country into poverty.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanrefrained from further escalating a row with the United States over President Biden’s description of a mass slaughter of Armenians during the Ottoman era as genocide. Erdogan’s reluctance was a sign he feared derailing his country’s fragile finances.
Dubai Property developer Limitless, one of the biggest victims of the emirate’s financial crisis in 2009, could take two decades to complete itsdebt restructuring. The good news is thatLuxury home sales continue in the city, with a record 84 properties that changed hands in March.
Israel isexamining dozens of cases of heart inflammation to link to coronavirus vaccinations from Pfizer and BioNTech. The study has not yet shown with certainty that the gunshot causes a higher death rate or an increase in myocarditis cases.
To come up
- Aramco will release its first quarter results on May 4. In March, the oil giantpledged to maintain its dividend payout of $ 75 billion.
- The Iraqi Digital Transformation Summit will take place on May 5-6. The gathering will focus on the country’s digital transformation to improve its competitiveness in the global economy.
Last word
Opponents of the Turkish governmentare outraged by the alcohol ban that began last week, accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of trying to impose his Islamic values on the nation of 83 million people.
“This restriction has nothing to do with the pandemic. It’s completely ideological,” said Veli Agbaba, a CHP lawmaker. “And this is the latest example of an attempt to interfere with people’s way of life” by the ruling AK party.
Authorities said the curbs were in line with existing weekend restrictions and were aimed at preventing unfair competition against small liquor stores, which, as non-essential retailers, would not be allowed to open during the weekend. locking.
