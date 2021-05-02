Hairy situation: Tony Blair’s locks on Donald Trump and Boris Johnson’s floor, Style News & Top Stories





(NYTIMES) – What about politicians and their hair these days?

After decades – centuries – of indescribable shortcuts, their crowning glory suddenly turned into a form of creative expression. And a source of controversy.

It often seemed like no one could beat former US President Donald Trump’s incredibly complicated cream puff – until Mr Boris Johnson, with his iconic flying platinum locks (the ones he uses to distract, amuse, disarm and manipulate around him), arrived at 10 Downing Street as British Prime Minister.

But then, recently in an ITV TV interview, a former prime minister outclassed them both. Or rather the long flowing gray hair of Mr. Tony Blair.

Although he was on camera to discuss decentralization and the possibility of another Scottish independence referendum, it was almost immediately clear that his evolution from Chipper, reformist prime minister with slightly spiky hair from the New Labor / Cool Britannia era to a Samson-like figure. most of the news.

Comparisons on social media ranged from Doctor Who to “Vigo’s possessed painting in Ghostbusters.”

On the one hand, the hair shouldn’t have been surprising.

Everyone, after all, spent the last year having to do home hair care, as Covid-19 protocols meant salons were closed and grooming routines interrupted.

Many people have discovered their natural hair colors for the first time in years, as well as the joy of the ponytail.

So Mr. Blair’s hair got long; just like ours. Former Prime Ministers – they are like us!

On the other hand, it’s not like Mr. Blair has lacked access to home hair care tools. Unlike many others, he didn’t choose to grow a pandemic beard, so cuts were being made.

And his wife Cherie, or their grown children, probably could have helped with a cut or two.

In addition, salons reopened in Britain on April 12, suggesting Mr Blair was enjoying his experimentation with hirsutism – at least until Judgment of the Watching World Rained.

And this is where the lesson lies.

Mr. Blair’s hair came as a shock, in part because we’re just not used to seeing long hair on male world rulers, old or not.

They’re supposed to have hair, of course. Notably, no bald man since Mr. Dwight D. Eisenhower won the US presidency.

Tony Blair’s haircut has sparked debate on social media and on the radio. PHOTO: ITV NEWS

But Mr. Blair’s hair was also a shock because of what it revealed about our own prejudices and expectations, not just female hair, with all of its many associations (Medusa, Lady Godiva, The Witches of Salem ), but also on male hair.

For both sexes, hair is, as anthropologist Grant McCracken wrote in his book Big Hair, “our backyard of deliberation, the place where we contemplate who and what we are.”

And which men do we associate with long hair, especially long gray hair? It plays a role in so many cultural traditions that it can be difficult to choose.

Long hair is linked to images of heavy metal rock stars and hippies, for example.

And indeed, Mr Blair told The Evening Standard he hasn’t had his hair this long since his days in a rock band known as The Ugly Rumors at Oxford University. Which raises all kinds of questions about his later desire to relive them.

Beyond that, long hair is also reminiscent of the Bible and a number of Old Testament prophets. Additionally, he connects with Gandalf the Gray and wizards of his ilk as well as Albert Einstein and the myth of the genius mad scientist too busy experimenting with electricity to cope with a comb.

Poets too, although their long, flowing hair tends not to be gray, at least in the collective imagination.

What we don’t associate with long hair: the former world leaders.

Indeed, what Mr Blair’s hair shows as much as anything is the unspoken assumption of the public that once our leaders step down from the highest office of any country, they will remain frozen as they are. they were by then, preserved in amber and memories as they were when they ran the state ship – even though they were relatively young at the helm.

That way, when they reappear every now and then as former statesmen to bestow on the world their hard-earned wisdom, their authority is recognizable.

Of course, we know they go on with their lives as private citizens, but they’re not supposed to flaunt it. This makes them appear inconsistent. Unreliable.

As Mr. Blair apparently knows. He later told The Standard that he was heading to a barber “shortly”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos