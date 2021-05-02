Imran Khan fights for electoral reforms; requires installation of EVM to achieve “ credibility ”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday re-established the need for technology and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in order to achieve election credibility. In a series of tweets from his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to say that installing MVE with the use of more technology is the solution to all political parties’ claims of foul play and claims to have rigged polls. He said he also proposed it to the opposition, but the main parties rejected it. He said,

Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and to strengthen our democracy.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

Imran Khan said the same happened in the recent Daska by-election and in the senatorial elections in March.

Pak PM calls for electoral reforms

In 2013, there were 133 NA constituency disputes in electoral courts. We asked for the review of only 4 constituency votes and in 4 rigging was established. But it took us a year and 126 dharna days to get a judicial commission which found more than 40 faults in the conduct of the elections, unfortunately no substantive reform was put in place, lamented Prime Minister Khan.

The Prime Minister also recalled the team of former US President Donald Trumps who did everything under the sun to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential elections, but no irregularities were found because the technology was used in the electoral process. He took to Twitter to establish,

Unfortunately, no substantive reform has been put in place. Technology and the use of electronic voting machines are the only answer to recovering the credibility of elections. I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from the EVM models we have available to restore our electoral credibility.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s determination to implement electoral system reforms through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to elections and strengthen democracy.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Farhatullah Babar has said that the use of EVM in elections is a non-starter in the Pakistani context. He said numerous studies have shown it to be susceptible to manipulation and likely to be used for the purposes of electoral fraud.

The computerized voting system requires computer skills which are lacking in Pakistan. Even some of the countries that initially adopted it in some constituencies have abandoned it, he added.

