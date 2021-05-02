‘The whole world has rejected electronic voting’: Shehbaz rejects proposal to use EVDs in elections – Pakistan





PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections, saying the system had been rejected by the whole world.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Shehbaz said: “The electronic voting system is rejected by the whole world. The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has declared it inoperative. Such important national tasks cannot be carried out on demand. or to the order of an individual. ”

He said that a sensitive issue such as electoral reforms could only be tackled with the “will and confidence” of the whole nation, adding: “Parliament is a manifestation of the aspirations and confidence of the people, which has been locked up for three years. ”

“Electoral reform is possible with consultation with all parties, in the light of public opinion and consensus building exercises.”

Shehbaz said the PML-N carried out “historic electoral reforms” in consultation with all political parties, including the then opposition PTI. “No one has opposed these reforms in our time,” he added.

This “historic document”, drawn up with a consensus of opinion, still exists today, he said. However, he added, the current opposition has been insulted by making noise from (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO as it talks about positive reforms and the economic charter.

“We can only proceed with electoral reforms if we have the patience and courage to train our political opponents and adopt their suggestions.

“The country’s reputation is enhanced by justice, transparency and the rule of law, not EVDs,” Shehbaz said.

“Instead of focusing on electronic voting, [the govt] must be worried about the ruin of the economy, soaring inflation, unemployment and rising death rates, ”he advised

‘No understanding and no interest’

Reacting to Shehbaz’s comments, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PML-N’s decision to avoid talks on electoral reforms was “unfortunate”.

“To say that reforms should be carried out by the ECP instead of parliament shows that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in the reforms.”

He then asked why a party, which had always taken power through “sazish” (intrigue), wanted to talk about reform.

The opposition leader’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested the use of EVDs for electoral reforms.

He invited the opposition to sit down with the government and participate in the implementation of electoral reforms in order to restore the credibility of local polls. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that after the recent NA-249 poll in Karachi won by the PPP by a narrow margin, all parties “were crying out loud and demanding a fix.”

“Unfortunately, no substantive reform has been put in place. Technology and the use of EVDs are the only answer to recovering the credibility of elections. I invite the opposition to sit down with us and select from among the models of EVD available to us to restore the credibility of our election. “

On Friday, the PPP won the NA-249 by-election by a narrow margin while almost all other parties pointed to the ECP for announcing the result of the low turnout after a considerable delay.

The result brought the main opposition PML-N and the ruling PTI to the Center on the same page when it comes to the transparency of the counting process, but the former chose not to target the PPP in the same way. that the second was targeting him. the winning part.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari advised them to provide proof of wrongdoing in the by-election or to stop making allegations.

The CEP on Saturday accepted PML-N leader Miftah Ismail’s request for a recount in the Karachi NA-249 by-election and set the hearing for May 4 (Tuesday).

