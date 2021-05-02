Government-Kadin synergy is needed both formally and informally





DRAWING. Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA.Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) needs a leading figure capable of creating formal synergy and informal between government-led development programs and the development of Kadin as a focal point for national entrepreneurs. The government urgently needs Kadin’s presence as a strategic partner in economic development, both nationally and regionally. In my opinion, the most suitable person to carry out this task is Pak Arsjad Rasjid. “Frankly, I support Pak Arsjad to lead the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2021-2026,” Bahlil said in his statement on Sunday (2/5). The plan is that in the first week of June 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will officially open the VIII National Kadin Conference in Nusa Dua, Bali, where one of the agendas is to elect the president of the Chamber of Commerce and of Indonesian industry. , for the period 2021-2026. Read also: Bahlil revealed target of 100 working days after being appointed Minister of Investment Bahlil revealed that as the largest national employers’ organization in Indonesia, Kadin must be led by a leader who is capable, with integrity and has a good track record. In addition, the president of Kadin must also be able to combine the needs of government and business, without any pretense. Not only are the entrepreneurs comfortable, but the government is comfortable coordinating with Kadin. We have to remember that the government and Kadin have to go hand in hand, because the government formed Kadin. Well, that requirement belongs to Pak Arsjad, Bahlil said. He said that Arsjad, who is currently vice president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Development of National Entrepreneurs, has a clear vision in the fields of economy, industry, commerce and of investment. In addition, continued Bahlil, the CEO of PT Indika Energy Tbk is also very committed to accelerating health programs, encouraging the implementation of Special Economic Zones (KEK) as new centers of growth, ecosystems based on data and digital technology, the tourism industry and the creative economy, by establishing an innovation hub to share knowledge, provide training and encourage export-oriented businesses. Pak Arsjad is firmly committed to working with the government and increasing the flow of investments in sustainable and environmentally friendly sectors. This is very important because it is a common task, Bahlil said. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



