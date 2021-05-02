Connect with us

Politics

Dominic Raab won’t speculate on Boris Johnson’s resignation or law-breaking investigation

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Foreign Minister Dominic Raab declined to say whether Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister if found guilty of breaking the law by the Election Commission.

Asked about the comments of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, he told The Andrew Marr Show: The only thing I’m not going to do is speculate on the outcome of the various reviews.

I think the right thing for me to do is respect the integrity of these reviews and let them take their course rather than comment on what may or may not be found at the end.

When asked if he has complete faith in the Election Commission despite criticism from some backbench conservatives, Mr Raab said: I trust him to look at these things in the right way.

Mr Raab also said he had no idea whether a Tory donor had been asked to pay Boris Johnson’s childcare costs as he dismissed the allegation as a hubbub.

He told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: I have no idea, you don’t have conversations like that with the PM. I can’t comment on every little bit of gossip in the newspaper.

The last thing you asked me, I think, is an example of headline gossip.

When asked if there was a second bill for the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street paid directly with a supplier, he said: As the Prime Minister reported this week, he has covered the cost himself, he followed all relevant codes of conduct at all relevant times, he followed official advice throughout the process.

There are now three criticisms, I think, on this and I think the right thing for me to do is not add political comments that might otherwise harm those criticisms, but respect their integrity. , so I’m not going to offer you, I’m afraid, more comments, or if you like to gossip, on the various reports and speculations that I see in the Sunday papers.

However, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the public needs to know to whom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is indebted and what promises he has made to them.

She told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: There’s an arrogance at the heart of it, that he seems to believe we don’t deserve to know the truth about what’s going on in government.

We need to know to whom the Prime Minister is accountable, we need to know what he has promised in return.

If the Prime Minister is accountable to other people, who is he not serving? They are the people of this country.

It is about integrity, about trust and whether there is a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.

She said it was not necessary to conduct an investigation into who paid for the renovations to the Prime Minister’s apartment for people to know Boris Johnson was withholding information from the public.

She told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: It’s appalling that we’re in a position where he won’t make it clear who loaned him money or gave him money, and what favors or promises may have been. data back.

We already know that this is a Prime Minister who frankly thinks the rules do not apply to him and his friends. He’s happy enough that his cabinet ministers are breaking the ministerial code and not resigning, he’s rather happy that his advisers are traveling the country with Covid amid the lockdown and not resigning.

I think people are angry, in fact, that in a year where we all followed the rules, often at a high personal cost, we followed the rules because we know the rules matter, and yet over and over again. On occasions we have seen a Prime Minister who seems to think the rules don’t apply to him.

When asked if it was fair to compare people who didn’t attend a funeral to an apartment renovation, Ms Nandy replied: It’s totally fair because he’s a model. behavior on the part of this Prime Minister.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: