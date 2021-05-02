Dominic Raab won’t speculate on Boris Johnson’s resignation or law-breaking investigation

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab declined to say whether Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister if found guilty of breaking the law by the Election Commission.

Asked about the comments of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, he told The Andrew Marr Show: The only thing I’m not going to do is speculate on the outcome of the various reviews.

I think the right thing for me to do is respect the integrity of these reviews and let them take their course rather than comment on what may or may not be found at the end.

When asked if he has complete faith in the Election Commission despite criticism from some backbench conservatives, Mr Raab said: I trust him to look at these things in the right way.

Mr Raab also said he had no idea whether a Tory donor had been asked to pay Boris Johnson’s childcare costs as he dismissed the allegation as a hubbub.

He told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: I have no idea, you don’t have conversations like that with the PM. I can’t comment on every little bit of gossip in the newspaper.

The last thing you asked me, I think, is an example of headline gossip.

When asked if there was a second bill for the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street paid directly with a supplier, he said: As the Prime Minister reported this week, he has covered the cost himself, he followed all relevant codes of conduct at all relevant times, he followed official advice throughout the process.

There are now three criticisms, I think, on this and I think the right thing for me to do is not add political comments that might otherwise harm those criticisms, but respect their integrity. , so I’m not going to offer you, I’m afraid, more comments, or if you like to gossip, on the various reports and speculations that I see in the Sunday papers.

However, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the public needs to know to whom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is indebted and what promises he has made to them.

She told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: There’s an arrogance at the heart of it, that he seems to believe we don’t deserve to know the truth about what’s going on in government.

We need to know to whom the Prime Minister is accountable, we need to know what he has promised in return.

If the Prime Minister is accountable to other people, who is he not serving? They are the people of this country.

It is about integrity, about trust and whether there is a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.

She said it was not necessary to conduct an investigation into who paid for the renovations to the Prime Minister’s apartment for people to know Boris Johnson was withholding information from the public.

She told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday: It’s appalling that we’re in a position where he won’t make it clear who loaned him money or gave him money, and what favors or promises may have been. data back.

We already know that this is a Prime Minister who frankly thinks the rules do not apply to him and his friends. He’s happy enough that his cabinet ministers are breaking the ministerial code and not resigning, he’s rather happy that his advisers are traveling the country with Covid amid the lockdown and not resigning.

I think people are angry, in fact, that in a year where we all followed the rules, often at a high personal cost, we followed the rules because we know the rules matter, and yet over and over again. On occasions we have seen a Prime Minister who seems to think the rules don’t apply to him.

When asked if it was fair to compare people who didn’t attend a funeral to an apartment renovation, Ms Nandy replied: It’s totally fair because he’s a model. behavior on the part of this Prime Minister.