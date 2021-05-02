In Turkey, the latest Covid-19 lockdown, alcohol sales are banned





Backlash looms as critics fear encroaching on Islamism

EUROPE’S AUTOCRATES are divided over the relationship between alcohol and covid-19. Last year, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, said vodka can ward off the virus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to have come to the opposite conclusion. Shortly after Mr Erdogan ordered Turks to stay at home for 18 days, starting April 29, after a record increase in covid cases, his government said it would ban alcohol sales throughout locking. The restrictions overlap with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The reaction was as predictable as it was immediate. Liquor-loving Turks have besieged their neighborhood supermarkets and liquor stores. Beer, wine, and raki, a local anise-flavored fiery water defused with water and ice, have disappeared from the shelves at a record rate. Secular guys stormed, accusing Erdogan of using a health crisis to impose part of his Islamist agenda. Similar accusations had surfaced weeks earlier, when the government ordered all food and drink establishments to close during Ramadan, also as part of the fight against the virus. This is a clear attempt to interfere with people’s privacy and way of life, said Veli Agbaba, vice chairman of Turkey’s main opposition party, referring to the ban on alcohol. The case of the new foreclosure is difficult to dispute. Covid cases and deaths reached record levels in April. In the last two weeks of the month, Turkey recorded the highest number of active cases per capita of any major country. Governments’ handling of the pandemic has gone from decent to bad to worse. Cases rose after authorities relaxed restrictions in March. Mr Erdogan and his ministers flouted their own rules by attending large funerals and organizing party rallies in stadiums packed to the rafters. They haven’t bothered to explain exactly how banning alcohol sales will help them. When Turkey imposed similar measures during weekend shutdowns last year, the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed that all Western countries had limited alcohol sales during the pandemic and that the decision was in accordance with scientific views. In fact, only three countries, Thailand, India and South Africa, have imposed such bans. And although the WHO recommends that people avoid alcohol to protect their immune systems, it does not recommend that governments decide for them. However, a backlash is brewing. Despite occasional visits by police, who have started checking on those who continue to sell alcohol, supermarkets and liquor stores across Turkey have so far defied the ban, arguing it has no basis in law. There is no such thing in the interior ministry circular, said the head of the Turkish traders association, Bendeki Palandoken. The head of an association of liquor stores claimed that the ban had in fact been lifted. (The government hasn’t done it yet.) After all, it might not be a dry May in Turkey.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos