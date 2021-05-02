PM Modi examines progress in converting nitrogen plants to oxygen plants









ANI |

Update: May 2, 2021 4:12 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the progress of converting nitrogen plants to oxygen plants in the country.

Given the need for medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Indian government has studied the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen.

“Various potential industries, in which existing nitrogen plants can be spared for oxygen production, have been identified,” the prime minister’s office said.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways and other senior officials, the process of Conversion of existing nitrogen plants to pressure swing absorption (PSA) for oxygen production was discussed.

It has also been discussed that in nitrogen plants the carbon molecular sieve (CMS) is used while the zeolite molecular sieve (ZMS) is needed to produce oxygen. Therefore, by replacing CMS with ZMS and making a few other changes such as oxygen analyzer, control panel system, flow valves, etc., existing nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen. After deliberation with industries, to date 14 industries have been identified in which the conversion of factories is underway. Another 37 nitrogen plants have also been identified with the help of industry associations, officials informed at the meeting.

“A nitrogen plant modified for oxygen production can be moved to a nearby hospital or, in case it is not possible to relocate the plant, it can be used for on-site oxygen production, which can be transported to hospital by specialized containers / cylinders. “

India reported 3.92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday, down from yesterday’s high of more than 4 lakh cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1.95, 57,457, said the Union Health Ministry.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours, the death toll rose to 2.15,542.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos