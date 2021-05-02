Add 4,394 cases, total positive corona 1,677,274 cases





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Positive cases of infection Corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) grew by 4,394 people on Sunday (2/5) today. With this number of numbers Covid-19in Indonesia to 1,677,274 people since the announcement of the first case by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the beginning of March 2020. Out of the number of positive cases of Covid-19, 100,760 of them are active cases. This figure is up 510 cases from the previous day. Referring to data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, on the number of positive cases, 1,530,718 of them were declared cured, an increase of 3,740 people compared to the previous day. The total is 45,796 people have died or 144 more people have died according to data from the previous day. The number of specimens examined by Sunday (2/5) was today 39,958 units. Meanwhile, the number of suspects was recorded at 73,065 cases. Data on Covid-19 cases on Saturday (1/5) yesterday recorded a total of 1,672,880 people infected with the corona virus. Of these, 1,526,978 people have recovered and 45,652 people have died. So far, central and regional governments have continued to work to defeat the corona virus pandemic through various policies. More recently, the Eid home ban was enforced like last year from May 6 to 17. In the meantime, two weeks earlier, a tightening of the return home policy had been implemented. But at this time, the movement of people was actually observed at several terminals and stations. The central government does not want a spike in positive Covid-19 cases due to the movement of people to their hometowns during the long Eid vacation. This is because the ban on going home is enforced and local governments are urged to follow central policies. Only those with an exit and entry permit (SIKM) are allowed to travel to their hometown based on urgent needs. Otherwise, the agent will ask travelers to turn around. Another new policy is the issue of banning foreigners from India from entering Indonesia. The policy was put in place because India is currently experiencing a peak in Covid-19 cases. In addition, the government still enforces restrictions on community activities. Currently, the implementation of Community Activity Limitation (PPKM) at a micro scale is still in progress. The vaccination program is still ongoing. Groups of health workers, elderly citizens (elderly) and public service workers are the priority beneficiaries of immunization. Here are 7 Covid-19 vaccines that will be released in the country on the basis of a decree from the Minister of Health. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) Here are 7 Covid-19 vaccines that will be released in the country on the basis of a decree from the Minister of Health. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) (nma)

[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos