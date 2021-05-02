The government will set up temporary hospitals with 10,000 oxygen beds near industrial units





The government plans to make 10,000 oxygen beds available in a short period of time by setting up temporary hospitals near industrial units that produce oxygen of the purity required to increase the supply of vital gas to fight COVID -19. Following multiple meetings held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation, a statement says the government has also explored the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen , and various potential industries in which existing nitrogen plants could be spared for oxygen production were identified. After a meeting on the use of gaseous oxygen, the government noted that many industries like steel mills, refineries with petrochemical units, industries using rich combustion processes, and power plants, among others, have oxygen factories that produce gaseous oxygen. "This oxygen can be harnessed for medical purposes," he says. The strategy used is to identify industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen of the required purity, to pre-select those that are closer to cities, dense areas and demand centers, and to create temporary care facilities for it. COVID. with oxygenated beds near this source. A pilot project for five of these facilities had already been launched, and good progress has been made in this area, the government said, adding that this was done through PSUs or private industries operating the plant and with the coordination of the central and state dispensations. "It is expected that around 10,000 oxygen beds can be made available in a short period of time by establishing temporary hospitals near these factories. State governments are encouraged to set up more such facilities with oxygenated beds to cope with the pandemic, "he added. Modi also reviewed the progress made in the establishment of pressure modulated adsorption (PSA) plants and was informed that around 1,500 PSA plants are in the process of being established thanks to contributions from the PM Cares Fund, PSUs and others. 'Ensure the early completion of these plants, the government said. Exploring the feasibility of converting existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen, another meeting chaired by Modi discussed the process of converting nitrogen plants Existing PSAs for the production of oxygen. In nitrogen plants, carbon molecular sieve (CMS) is used while zeolite molecular sieve (ZMS) is needed to produce oxygen, the government noted, adding that by replacing CMS with ZMS and by making a few other changes such as the oxygen analyzer, system control panels and flow valves, among others, existing nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen. "In deliberations with industries, to date, 14 such industries have been identified where plant conversion is underway. 37 other nitrogen plants have also been identified with the help of industry associations, "he said. A nitrogen plant modified for the production of oxygen can be transferred to a nearby hospital or, in case where it would not be possible to relocate the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be transported to the hospital through specialized containers or cylinders, he said. Several senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Secretary of Road Transport and Roads and other senior officials, participated in the meetings.

