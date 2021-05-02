WATCH NOW: Caravan of Trump supporters outside Hammond mayor’s house to protest flag conflict | Indiana





HAMMOND A caravan of Trump supporters drove hours from Evansville to Hammond to drive by the home of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. on Saturday afternoon in response to an argument over a flag waving outside a resident’s home.

The group, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana, had made the southern Indiana trip to mayors in response to McDermotts’ condemnation of an anti-Joe Biden flag containing a curse.

The flag, which was placed on a residence across from a park, violated a Hammond order banning public display of “obscene” material because it contains two uses of the F word, McDermott argued .

Locals joined the protest on Saturday, as Dee Trojak, from Hebron, who heard about the event from a social media app and said she was angry with the situation with the flag.

I was appalled, Trojak said. For all the good the mayor would have done, why is he against Trump?

McDermott had threatened to send code enforcement officers to prosecute resident Roy Steffan for any potential violation. The mayor has since met and apologized to Steffan, and noted that he had not been cited by code enforcement for anything.

Steffan said he had no connection with the protest that took place on Saturday, the conservative youth group in Southern Indiana that organized it, and no one from the group contacted him to attend. or participate.

The trailer gathered in the Walmart parking lot on Cabela Drive and the vehicles, adorned with Trump flags, made their way to McDermotts Hammond’s house, where a group had gathered to show their support for the mayor.

McDermott said he estimated there were around 50 people who had gathered. He said they waved and greeted the group in Hammond, and the trailer passed without incident. There were no problems or clashes between any of the groups.

Hammond Police facilitated the trailer for road safety.

It was like having a parade in my neighborhood, McDermott said. It was bigger than I thought, more cars, but everyone was nice and my supporters in my driveway were really nice.

Before the trailer left the Walmart parking lot, members wearing megaphones addressed the group, expressing that their First Amendment rights were under attack. Members advised the group to remain peaceful and warned of the potential for leftist crowds in the city.

The group waiting at McDermotts’ house included friends, family and area residents who wanted to come together in antithesis of the Trump trailer. John Cantrell, who lives in the neighborhood, said he didn’t understand the group’s purpose of driving.

I think it’s crazy to drive five hours here and five hours back for it, Cantrell said. There are so many better things to do with your time, so spend 10 hours on them.

The administrator of the Northern Township, Adrian Santos, was among those of House McDermotts.

We greeted them in the city and greeted them, Santos said.

Santos said he viewed the issue with the Hammond residents’ Biden flag as an issue of compliance with local ordinances rather than freedom of speech. He said he believed members of the Trump trailer would complain if a sign or flag was placed in their community by a church or park containing profanity or vulgarity.

I respect the fact that if that’s what they want to do, they can do it; but I think it’s all pointless, Santos said. I don’t think they see how the words on the flag affect the children, who are playing in the park across the street. There’s an ordinance against posting obscene or vulgar material. If they’re supposed to be law-abiding citizens supporting Donald Trump, they think the rules don’t apply to them. We have the right to care about what children see in our community.

