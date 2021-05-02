PM proposes talks on voting machines for poll credibility – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directly invited the opposition to sit down with the government and discuss the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to recover election credibility, but opposition parties do not were quick to reject the new offer, saying the idea was not viable for the country and was a new plot to rig the election.

Unfortunately, no substantive reform (survey) has been implemented. Technology and the use of electronic voting machines are the only answer to regaining the credibility of elections. I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from the EVM models we have available to restore our electoral credibility, the prime minister said in a series of tweets referring to Thursday’s by-elections in Karachi.

In the NA-249 by-election, despite a low turnout, all parties are crying out loud and calling for a rigging. The same thing happened in Daska recently and during the Senate elections. In fact, aside from the 1970 election, in every election the allegations of rigging raised doubts about the credibility of the election results, he said.

Mr. Khan recalled that during the general elections held in 2013, there were disputes in 133 constituencies of the National Assembly before the electoral courts. He said the PTI called for scrutiny of votes in just four constituencies and it took the party a year to form a judicial commission and that too after staging a 126-day sit-in. He claimed that rigging was subsequently implemented in the four constituencies and that the judicial commission found more than 40 faults in the conduct of the elections.

PPP and PML-N reject invitation, term idea not viable in Pakistan

The Prime Minister also gave the example of last year’s presidential elections in the United States, saying no one paid attention to former President Donald Trump’s allegations of rigging solely because of the use of the technology in the process.

The Trumps team went out of their way to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election; but because the technology (was) used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. For a year now, we have been asking the opposition to cooperate with us and help reform our current electoral system, Khan said.

Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy, he said.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s tweets, Pakistani Muslim League (PML-N) Main Opposition Vice President Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and, while rejecting the offer of talks, said it was was the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who was accused of rigging the by-election in Daska

The party accused of rigging in Daska was yours, but people bit the dust TWICE despite your efforts to escape reelection, Ms. Nawaz wrote of her parties’ victory in Daska.

Your group came last in NA-249, so don’t worry and try to sound relevant. You have been REJECTED time and time again. Get off, Ms Nawaz said.

And please don’t try to act smart and use this as a pretext to pressure the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and evade the foreign funding dossier, she said.

Speaking to Dawn, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Farhatullah Babar said the use of EVM in elections is a non-starter in the Pakistani context.

He said numerous studies had shown it to be susceptible to manipulation and potentially be used for the purposes of electoral fraud.

The computerized voting system requires computer skills which are lacking in Pakistan. Even some of the countries that initially adopted it in some constituencies have abandoned it, he added.

Additionally, said Babar, in a country where public agencies turned internet and social media platforms on and off with impunity under the pretext of national security, it was not easy to trust EVDs.

Fear of electoral manipulation will and will not decrease after using EVDs, he said.

Mr Babar recalled that when Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim was Chief Electoral Commissioner he had cobbled together the idea and was even ready to undertake a pilot project but had to back down when the security loopholes inherent in EVMs in our context brought it down. convinced that it was not feasible. .

The leader of the PPP said the slogan We do not believe that voting computers which were first adopted in the Netherlands in 2006 would likely become a rallying point in Pakistan as well.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s offer to talk, he said Imran Khan was stuck in an impasse and was making offers to the opposition to talk on unrelated issues. The history of the last 30 months of his style of governance shows that negotiations are foreign to his temperament. The narcissism and self-righteousness of prime ministers has been and continues to be the biggest stumbling block in the negotiation.

Likewise, PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb in a statement alleged that Imran Khan was preparing a new plan to rig the election with his recent rant on EVM.

Those who kidnapped ECP personnel in Daska should not be lecturing the nation on electoral reforms, she said.

Mrs Aurangzeb spoke about what good use of an EVM in a system where the RTS (Result Transmission System) is suspended for a single command. She said the PML-N would not allow Mr. Khan’s sinister plans to hijack and rig the election to succeed.

Ms Aurangzeb said EVMs failed around the world and a study conducted by the ECP also found that the electronic voting system was not practical in Pakistan.

Even in the most technologically advanced countries, EVDs have not proven to be an effective system, she said.

Posted in Dawn on May 2, 2021

