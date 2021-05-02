Turkey: genocide term ‘must be used’ for Washington, not Ankara





Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was “disappointed” by US President Joe Biden’s decision to recognize the murder of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 as genocide, and urged Washington to reverse his decision.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay asserted that the recent recognition by the US President of the events of 1915 such as Turkey’s genocide against the Armenians can be traced to two reasons, claiming that they are related to domestic politics and the Washington’s desire to return to the international stage. “I guess he [Joe Biden]try to use such a phenomenon as a tool to get back to a part of the world. And I firmly believe that these two reasons are totally a bad start for him and for US foreign policy, ”Oktay said in an interview with Turkish state-run news network TRT World. He added that “just because of the promises made to these Armenian lobbies or affected by Armenia”, one should not “take a historic decision” and “demand a nation responsible for genocide”. “The term genocide itself is not an easy word for anyone to use. If the word genocide is to be used, it must be used for the United States, not for Turkey,” argued the Turkish vice president. without giving more details. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week expressed disappointment over Biden’s remarks, which he said would have a “destructive impact” serving no other purpose than to hamper bilateral ties. Erdogan cautioned the United States against politicizing past events and stressed that historians, rather than politicians, should decide how to label them. He also alleged that “radical initiatives by Armenian and anti-Turkish circles” were at the root of Biden’s decision to recognize the genocide. “US President Biden has made statements earlier. These are baseless claims that contradict history,” the Turkish president said, advising America to “look in the mirror.” He asserted that the genocide issue could be raised in connection with many US actions from their treatment of indigenous peoples to the US wars in Vietnam and Iraq. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Ankara “completely rejects” the US declaration of recognition of the genocide. He also pointed out that Biden’s decision undermines the mutual “trust and friendship” between Washington and Ankara and that it has caused “a deep wound”. Cavusoglu accused Washington of “distorting historical facts”, which he said “would never be accepted by the Turkish people”. “Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again,” said Biden in a May 24 statement. the 106th anniversary of the day Armenians commemorate the victims of the Ottoman Empire in 1915. Some historians claim that the systematic deportations, famine and massacres carried out by the Ottoman Empire in areas mainly inhabited by Armenians killed around 1.5 million people. The governments of 23 countries and several international organizations have recognized these events as genocide of the Armenians. Ankara, for its part, strongly rejects the term “genocide”, insisting that the tragic events affected not only Armenians but also Turks. The Turkish government supports the creation of an international group of historians to come to an “objective” conclusion on these events after studying the archival documents available in Turkey.







