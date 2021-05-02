The industrial sector will cut 15 to 20% of jobs after Eid





KARACHI:

Manufacturers are preparing to cut 15 to 20% of jobs after Eidul Fitr following the slowdown in industrial production amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, The Express Tribune learned on Saturday during the Day international labor.

The estimated number of layoffs of 15-20% translates into millions, given that the industrial sector of the economy provides employment opportunities for around 21% of the total labor force.

“Initially we estimate layoffs at 15-20% after Eid, however the actual number of layoffs may be much higher than initial estimates,” said Majyd Aziz, former president of the Pakistan Employers’ Federation. (VET).

He estimated the number based on his discussion with his industrial colleagues.

Read: Manufacturers oppose a further increase in the energy tariff

“About 99% of the textile processing industries in SITE (Karachi) industrial zone have halved their production time to 12 hours a day compared to 24 hours a day a few months ago,” he said. .

As a reminder, Pakistani textile factories have been operating at 100% or full capacity for a few months in the recent past after recording high export orders. Many countries around the world have placed orders with Pakistani textile companies due to the low rate of infection in the country compared to increasing cases in countries in the region such as China, India, Vietnam and Bangladesh. .

He added that business confidence was also down after January 2021.

“Manufacturers were optimistic from October 2020 to January 2021 (when Pakistan received huge textile export orders),” he said.

“Manufacturers could face a shortage of working capital and other funds to pay workers’ wages after Eid, as factories would remain closed for about 10 days,” he said.

Initially, it was Covid-19 that damaged people’s livelihoods because they weren’t ready to deal with it. However, during the third wave of the pandemic in the country, people are expected to be blamed for the loss of lives and livelihoods in the face of increasing cases of the virus, as they do not follow standard operating procedures such as than wearing face masks and social distancing.

“More than three million people lost their jobs and about 10 million more people fell below the poverty line in Pakistan during the pandemic,” former finance minister Miftah Ismail said, quoting economist Dr Hafiz Pasha .

Read more: Manufacturers reject higher electricity prices and reduced gas supply

Miftah, who belongs to the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), partly blamed the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the loss of jobs and the increase in the number of people falling below the threshold of poverty.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan turned the economy upside down after PML-N handed over a performing economy in 2018.

“According to preliminary estimates carried out by the Pakistan Institute for Development Economics (PIDE), the Covid-19 pandemic may have a negative impact on employment in the country in the last quarter of 2019-20”, reported the government in Economic Survey 2019-20. “Early estimates show that with limited restrictions, around 1.4 million jobs will be lost, which equates to 2.2% of the employed workforce.”

He predicted that the lost wages would translate into 23.6 billion rupees in monetary terms. Under moderate restrictions, the job loss could reach 12.3 million, around 20% of the workforce employed and the loss of wages will be 209.6 billion rupees.

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 2, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos