PM Modi discusses measures to encourage medical and nursing students to join the Covid service

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 | Twitter @ BJP4India
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 | Twitter @ BJP4India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed various measures to increase human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include inciting students and fading medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said.

The final details are expected to be announced on Monday, they added.

“Decisions may include postponing NEET and urging MBBS fainting to study to join the COVID-19 service. Decisions may also include the use of the services of final year MBBS and nursing students, ”a government source added.

Medical personnel performing the COVID-19 function may also have preference in government recruitment and financial incentives, the source said.

The review meeting came amid reports that healthcare workers were feeling overwhelmed in parts of the country due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also under strain.

In a previous review meeting with Modi, institutions like the military stressed that they have opened temporary hospitals and that their medical staff also treat civilians wherever they can.

