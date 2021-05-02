Biden exaggerated his trip with the Chinese president

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden “stretched the truth” by stepping out of the script and making ad-libbed, according to The Washington post.

Biden said he “spent a lot of time with (Chinese) President Xi – traveled over 17,000 miles with him.”

This claim, previously debunked by the Post, does not agree.

In 2011, while Biden was vice president, he traveled to China to meet with Xi Jinping, who was then vice president. During the three-day trip, they had dinner in Beijing and visited a city nearly 80 km away. Biden then flew to Mongolia.

In 2012, Biden and Xi met at the White House with President Barack Obama. Xi and Biden then traveled to Los Angeles separately for other events.

A White House official told the Post that Biden’s claim was not accurate.

“This was a reference to the total number of round trips – both internally within the United States and China, and internationally – for the meetings they have held together,” said the responsible.

Biden doesn’t ban burgers

President Joe Biden’s climate plan was recently linked to an independent study on meat consumption and resulted in false claims about new cable programs.

“To meet the goals of the Biden Green New Deal, America must, get it, America must stop eating meat,” Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said. “No burger on July 4th. No steaks on the barbecue.”

But the president’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% does not include any restrictions on how much meat people can eat, a White House spokesman said. PolitiFact.com.

The false claim regarding Biden’s plan was linked to a Daily Mail article last year that said a 90% reduction in beef consumption, as well as a reduction in the consumption of other meats, could reduce by 50% greenhouse gas emissions associated with agricultural production.

“The study was published in January 2020, while Trump was still president, so it had nothing to do with Biden or his climate change plan,” Tulane University professor told PolitiFact. Diego Rose.

The claim was also tweeted by Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

CPD hasn’t tweeted about Chauvin

A tweet allegedly from the Chicago Police Department, or CPD, showing support for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, after being convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is false, according to USA today.

The fake tweet, which appears to have originated from the department’s official Twitter account, saying “We are all Derek Chauvin,” received 232,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 50,000 times. Shortly after the fake tweet went viral, the CPD issued a statement exposing the fake news.

“Not only does this synthetic and manipulated image, which is contrary to our values, reflect the worst of social media disinformation, but it also puts our agents and our communities at risk by widening the trust gap that we work so hard to create. build., bridge and restoration, ”department spokeswoman Sally Bown said in the statement.

There is no article in the police department’s transcript referring to the Chauvin trial, USA Today reported.

‘Peril!’ champion did not flash white power sign

A recent “Jeopardy!” the champion raised three fingers during the introductions to indicate the number of games he had won. Some Internet users saw it differently.

“So … last night on Jeopardy, the champion flashed the white hand sign!” read a Twitter message.

After winning three games, candidate Kelly Donohue, a bank examiner from Massachusetts, appeared to show three fingers in a hand gesture, according to Snopes.com. Previously, Donohue had lifted one finger after his first win and displayed two fingers after his second win.

The Anti-Defamation League has classified the hand gesture as OK, forming a circle with the thumb and forefinger while the other three fingers are extended, as sometimes used as a symbol of white power.

Donohue, in a since deleted Facebook post, insisted he was showing how many games he had won, according to Newsweek.

“A lot of the big old-time champions had a signature little hello that they would do on screen when introduced by Johnny Gilbert. I decided to count my wins,” Donohue wrote. “It’s a 1. It’s a 2. It’s a 3. No more. No less. There was no hidden agenda or mischief behind it.”

A letter, signed by 467 people claiming to be former “Jeopardy!” participants, was posted online demanding that the show’s producers apologize for showing the hand gesture.

• Bob Oswald is a seasoned Chicago-area reporter and former editor of the Elgin Courier-News newspaper. Contact him at [email protected]