PM welcomes record tax collection of Rs3,780b by RBF





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the efforts of the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) to achieve 57% growth in April 2021 with collections registered at 382 billion rupees, up from 240 billion rupees in April of the last year.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: I applaud the efforts of the RBF to achieve 57% growth in April 2021 with collections registered at 384 billion rupees compared to 240 billion rupees in April 2020. In July-April, the collections reached 3,780 billion rupees 14% more than the same period last year. This shows that our policies have led to widespread economic recovery.

Previously, FBR released provisional revenue collection figures for the first 10 months of the current fiscal year.

According to provisional information, FBR collected a net income of 3,780 billion rupees during the period July-April, which exceeded the target of 3,637 billion rupees by over 143 billion rupees. This represents a growth of around 14 percent from the collection of 3.3 trillion rupees during the same period last year.

The net collection for the month of April was Rs384 billion, against a required increase of Rs242 billion, an increase of 57% compared to Rs240 billion collected in April 2020 and 159% of the target. The year-over-year growth of 57% is unprecedented, especially since it is achieved after 46% in March. These figures would improve further before the close of the day and after taking account of accounting adjustments.

In contrast, gross collections increased from 3,438 billion rupees during this period last year to 3,976 billion rupees, an increase of 16%. The amount of repayments disbursed was 195 billion rupees, compared to 118 billion rupees paid last year, an increase of 65 percent. This reflects the determination of RBF to accelerate repayments to avoid liquidity shortages in the sector.

The improvement in incomes is a reflection of the growth of economic activities in the country despite the challenge of the third wave of COVID-19. However, in the last days of April, revenue collection slowed down considerably with the implementation of measures to combat COVID-19. Collections in May and June would be affected in case the fight against the pandemic reduces the space for economic activities.

Meanwhile, RBF efforts to broaden the tax base continue at a steady pace. Early signs suggest that such efforts are paying off. As in 1-5-2021, tax returns for the 2020 tax year reached 2.9 million compared to 2.6 million for the 2019 tax year, an increase of 12%. The tax filed with the returns was 50.6 billion rupees compared to only 33.1 billion rupees, an increase of 53%.

FBR has also published the information on Level I retailers that have been integrated into the point of sale system. According to the information, 10,583 points of sale have been integrated into the point of sale billing system.

Pakistan Customs collected Rs 606 billion in tariffs in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020-2021 against the assigned target of Rs 507 billion and exceeded its target of Rs 99 billion , i.e. 20% more than the assigned objective. While in April 2021, an amount of Rs 65 billion was collected in tariffs against the monthly target of Rs 59 billion, again 10% above the target. monthly assigned.

It is quite important to mention that an amount of 88 billion rupees was collected more as tariffs in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the 2019-20 fiscal year, despite the reappearance. of the COVID-19 pandemic and showed a 17% growth over the previous fiscal year, which is quite remarkable.

In April 2021, contraband goods worth Rs 4.54 billion have been seized so far; while in April 2020, contraband goods worth 3.43 billion rupees were seized, showing a monthly increase of 32%. Likewise, in the last 10 months (July 2020-April 2021) of the current fiscal year, contraband goods worth 48.55 billion rupees were seized against 31 billion rupees in July 2019- April 2020 from last fiscal year, an increase of 56 percent.

