Boris Johnson is the type of guy who steals money from the kitty on a stag night – John Niven

I worked with a few ancient Etonians in my day. Believe me, if there’s one thing these guys hate, it’s losing their temper in public.

The key attribute that an education in the best public school in our country is supposed to appeal to you is freshness under pressure. The Battle of Waterloo which was won on the playing fields of Eton is not an aphorism taken lightly by these people.

Which made the last week even nicer to see Boris Johnson explode his battery during Prime Ministers Question Time.

Asked from all sides about the last bucket of sleaze he finds himself tangled in, Johnson screamed and howled, huffed and puffed, lied and obscured, pointed and watched, and finally howled like a banshee.

The reason he was so madly curled up? Was it his terrible record on child poverty? His appalling handling of the pandemic? The shameful treatment his government has inflicted on the NHS? Of course not.

He became enraged because it appeared he was caught in the act of trying to shoot a quick over the redecorating bill at his home.

The house in question is the PM’s apartment at 11 Downing Street. That is to say your apartment. We own it. We decide who will live there and we pay for its upkeep.

Johnsons (current) girlfriend Carrie Symonds has been reported to have described the interiors of the Prime Ministers’ Residence left behind by Theresa May as a John Lewis nightmare. And that’s very revealing, isn’t it? Because for 90% of the population, John Lewis is an ambitious brand.

This is not the case for Boris and Carrie. No. They felt the need to redesign the place with, for example, embossed wallpaper by West London eco-designer Lulu Lytle. A snip just 800 a roll.

Why stop there, you ask? Why not stuff Donald Trump-style solid gold dodos, Faberge eggs and toilets all over the place?

Johnson has repeatedly claimed that he ultimately paid the cost himself. It now appears that the initial bill was funded by Tory donor Lord Brownlow, before the Tory Party reimbursed Brownlow, before Johnson himself covered the bill. As everyone was sure he would have done from the start, even if it hadn’t been subjected to such close public scrutiny. Right?

I mean, that would explain why, during LFs, Johnson three times refused to say who originally paid the bill before finally coughing. And continued to refuse to say.

It all reminded me of another media story about our PM. While mayor of London, Johnson attended a dinner which was given for a former newspaper colleague from his days as a journalist. The meal was 40 per head and everyone had to participate. What they did. All but one. That’s right Boris Johnson.

The guy who organized the dinner didn’t let him down. He chased and waved, and in the end, he had to threaten to divulge a gossip story about Johnsons’ blood pressure in order to make him cough up money. And this is a 40 pound dinner we were talking about. Not a $ 200,000 renovation bill.

Johnson is the kind of guy who would steal money from the kitty on a stag night.

All of this speaks to the misconception of the Atonian character that many people have when it comes to someone like him. They have the illusion that he is some kind of lovable, unruffled thug. Hugh Grant via a Spitfire pilot. Reality? He’s so arrogant and skillful, he thinks people should have been delighted to have him at this dinner. So thrilled he shouldn’t have to pay.

He thinks we should be so happy to have him as prime minister that we won’t care for a moment what cabal of self-interested bastards pay for his expensive wallpaper.

And you want, more than anything, the people who vote for him to be able to see him. The people I am surrounded by here in the South East of England: the legendary hardworking taxpayers.

You want the small business owners who make 50,000 a year and think they’re gamers, who think shopping at John Lewis means they’ve really arrived, can figure out what the guy they’re voting for and his girlfriend really thinks of them: he thinks they are tasteless scum. Cups. Common. Few people. You hope and pray one day that the scales will fall out of their eyes and they can finally figure this out.

And then you look at the polls and see the numbers look something like

CONSERVATIVES 53 percent (+3)

LABOR 41 percent (-2)

And you wonder what it takes to disillusion these people. Come over to their house and melt all of their John Lewis furniture together to fashion a single Mr Burns style ivory scraper for himself?

Boris Johnson on the only man who can make Mr Burns look cuddly and adorable.