Biden’s remarks on the events of 1915 ‘in bad faith’: experts

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani pundits have unanimously dismissed US President Joe Biden’s controversial statement about the events of 1915 as “unfair and one-sided,” calling for building a counter-narrative against the “illegal” movement that shows Washington’s double standard.

Speaking in a webinar, the US-Turkish stalemate on the killings of Armenians in WWI: Putting the right context in place, they suggested to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mobilize countries that share the same The same ideas to file a strong protest against this politically motivated move aims to put pressure on Ankara for its vigorous role against the rise of Islamophobia.

The event was hosted on Saturday by the Development Communications Network, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Addressing the virtual seminar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistan Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, called Biden’s remarks “engineering” and “politically motivated”, noting that the move is contrary to the facts historical.

Biden, late last month, called the events of 1915 when the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire lost their lives during the harsh conditions of World War I “genocide.”

“This is yet another moment in history when we, all Muslim countries and friends of Turkey, will unite …” said Sayed, former Minister of Information.

He added that Biden tried to appease a small white Christian Armenian community in some American districts, but those who oppose the Armenian position are much more so.

The Biden administration, he said, must keep in mind that Turkey is a “very” strong economic partner of the EU and the United States, in addition to being an important ally of the United States. NATO.

The legislator suggested that the media of the whole world be mobilized for the construction of counter-narratives against “this illegal decision showing American double standards”.

“Their eyes are closed on Myanmar, Kashmir, Rwanda, Nagorno-Karabakh and many other issues,” he said.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Talat Masood, an Islamabad-based defense analyst, called on the EU to support and partner with Ankara’s long-standing proposal for a commission mixed historians to examine the question.

Turkey opposes presenting the events of 1915 as “genocide”, describing them as a tragedy in which Turks and Armenians suffered losses.

Masood called for a “unanimous and firm” position in favor of Turkey and against the rise of Islamophobia.

The latest movement against Turkey and many others in the past, he said, shows prejudice against Muslims.

Turkey, he said, is standing up against Islamophobia and other unjust actions of the West. “We will all come together to support him.”

He urged the Organization of the Islamic Conference to strongly oppose the US decision.

Professor Ahmet Usysal, director of the ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies in Ankara, refuted the statistics cited against Turkey and in support of the so-called war killings, calling them baseless.

This, he said, is an attempt to pressure Ankara by Washington and others for its strong stand against Islamophobia and other injustices. “If so many people were killed (in 1915), then where are their graves? Those who call it genocide, show us the graves?” He asked.

“We do not accept any pressure from the West and the United States for our internal and external policies, and we will not do so even if they continue to do so in the future (as well).”

Munir Ahmed, director of the Development Communications Network, said Turkey was seen as a threat to vested US and EU regional interests.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.