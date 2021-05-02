Xi Jinping’s Hidden Obsession with Taiwn

Xi Jinping seeks complete hegemony in technology

In his last column of The New York Times, Thomas L. Friedman raises a dark question from the title: Is a war looming between China and the United States? The truth is that part of the prestigious North American author’s conflicting hypothesis rests on a novel titled 2034 authors James stavridis Yes Elliot Ackerman, who is planning this that year Beijing could deliver a blow that would unleash a war of unknown magnitude: besiege and invade Taiwn and bombard the Pacific Fleet of United States.

Beyond the fictional shot in which the novel takes place, Friedman warns against the cult that various countries make of their nationalism accompanied by a growing technological and military industry. However, the ultimate motivation that haunts Xi Jinping -the all-powerful head of the regime who daily harasses the small island located 169 kilometers off the coast of China– They will have nothing to do with ideological or nationalist issues, although the magazine of this makeup.

Obsession with Xi it is closely linked to the possibility of achieving total hegemony of technology. More precisely: to concentrate the greatest amount of data on the one hand and on the other hand to achieve maximum supremacy in Artificial intelligence (IA). In the first of these invisible battles, it focuses on its embassies and lobbyists with pressure in dozens of states to be able to expand its 5G network hand in hand with companies in this sector which will answer your requirements martially. They are Huawei Yes ZTE and they are part of this marathon.

But winning this contest against democratic countries – still a threat to Beijing– China it requires something that it does not yet have. Although it has spent years infiltrating leading North American, European, Korean and Japanese companies, the regime still lacks the elusive technology that is essential to the development of HE. It is the industry of microchip that it could boost its supercomputers and that despite all efforts, its engineers cannot rank among the most sophisticated.

These processors are essential to move to another level because they allow the expansion of the supercomputers. In China, this sector suffered a fatal blow on April 9 when Washington sanctioned seven of its companies for having seen them as a threat capable of developing nuclear and supersonic weapons in the near future that would endanger the region and the world. After that, Beijing was forced to recalculate once more. Nail supercomputer it is neither more nor less than a computer capable of processing many more calculations per second than a standard home device. These calculations per second are measured in Floating point operations per second (FLOPS), which determines the performance of a computer.

Uses of these sci-fi machines are generally in quantum mechanics, meteorology, oil and gas exploration, molecular modeling. But especially in military weaponry and cryptography.

The most powerful of the present day was commissioned by IBM in 2018. Its name is Mountain peak O OLCF-4 and is located in a laboratory in United States Department of Energy at Oak ridge, Tennessee. Its speed is in the 200 petaflops, with 1600 GB of RAM, 2 IBM POWER9 9216 processors and 6 NVIDIA Volta 27648 graphics processors. Its capacity is difficult to measure. To make a simpler comparison: a home computer has 32 GB of RAM, 8 cores and not 9216, and the processors of a graphics card do not exceed 12 GPUs. A fascinating language although unknown to most.

Mountain peak provides members of this science hub with incredible power to solve challenges in energy, artificial intelligence, human health and other areas of research. These discoveries will help shape our understanding of the universe, strengthen America’s economic competitiveness, and contribute to a better future., according to the official website of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This technology remains beyond the reach of Xi Jinping. At least until now.

Yes Taiwn? North of the island, in the town of Hsinchu is the plant of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC It’s not just another business. It is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, the last link to be able to develop the technology necessary for the supercomputers with which Beijing no account. It was founded in 1987 and not by a celebrity in their 30s and 40s. Silicon Valley, But Morris chang (89 to, graduated from Harvard, MIT Yes Stanford), a mechanical engineer with enviable dynamism and who still maintains an absolute influence in the company although he is neither its CEO nor its president. He is also a national reference: he generally advises the president in office.

The other two firms dedicated to this very specific manufacture are based in South Korea (Samsung) and in United States (Intel) and its five suppliers are located in the latter country, Holland Yes Japan. None in China. With the sanctions imposed on supercomputer companies dependent on the regime TSMC –and the rest – he is prohibited from selling his precious technology to you. Morris will apply this provision internally. And summoned the president Tsai Ing-wen for help. It is very difficult to build such a flagship chip industry (like TSMC) over the years, and it is also a big challenge to maintain that advantage. I call on the government, society and TSMC to keep it strictly controlled, aggregate.

Know your intellectual limits in this discipline Beijing launched an offensive on all fronts disguised as nationalism and ideology. Perform maneuvers in the Strait of Taiwn and performs threatening flights over its airspace, causing alarms from the Taiwanese democracy and the United States which mobilizes destroyers and amphibious ships to show the scope of its Marina in the strait that separates the two states. This aggressive neighborhood policy has been carried out for more than a year, after the coup d’état in Hong Kong.

The tension increases, by dropper. But it doesn’t just end in the military arena. The autocracy of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) is also in a constant process of finding talent. A (bad) habit that is repeated. Infiltrate businesses and recruit their employees. That’s what he meant Morris when he launched his ostentatious alert. According to information published by the newspaper China Morning Post -To belong to excommunicated Jack Ma, Owner of Ali Baba– there are already two specialists who have swam on the continent, seduced by Beijing: Liang Meng-song Yes Chiang shangyi.

However, this process – for more talent thefts that may arise along the way – would take a long time to come to fruition to allow China have the same technology as their competitors, which have great advantage in semiconductor field or electronic chips and supercomputers, that is to say Artificial intelligence. Maybe by the time you think you’ve achieved them, they’re so far behind that you’ll feel like they’re behind again. Maybe the extreme pressure of Beijing sure Taipei have more to do with it urgent hidden obsession than with a question of flags or sovereigns.

Twitter: TotiPI

KEEP READING:

The secret agreement between Caracas and Beijing that allows Maduro to exercise more control over the population and his own allies

Joe Biden’s advisor for the region criticized the marketing of vaccines in China and Russia and spoke about human rights in Colombia.

A teetering dam and unpayable debt for Ecuador: Xi Jinping’s affairs in Latin America