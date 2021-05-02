Jokowi suddenly reminded citizens against Corona





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged everyone to remain vigilant in order to be ready to face the risk of the threat of Covid-19 transmission. Indeed, the threat of transmission and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic still exists. “We must remain vigilant, not be reckless, we must not underestimate the name of Covid-19,” Jokowid said in his press release on Sunday (2/5). Recently, especially before Eid, locals prepared to shop at the market. As happened at Tanah Abang market, there had been a large crowd of visitors since Saturday (1/5). In recent times, the curve of the Covid-19 case in the country has indeed been sloping since the implementation of restrictions on micro-scale community activities (PPKM) accompanied by a mass vaccination policy. Currently, the number of active cases in Indonesia has fallen to around 100,000. The healing trend of patients with Covid-19 is also known to increase with decreasing daily cases. However, in the midst of this positive development, the Head of State reminded all parties not to become complacent and euphoric. The positive development of efforts to deal with the pandemic in recent times does not mean that the pandemic situation has been completely brought under control. “Don’t feel safe. Not yet! The efforts to suppress this active case must be continued and largely depend on our discipline, all of us, in the implementation of health protocols,” Jokowi said. Jokowim invited all parties, both those in the red, orange, yellow, green areas, which had been vaccinated, and those who had not received a vaccine dose injection, they still had to be disciplined in setting implementing health protocols, whether or not they wore masks, maintain distance and wash their hands regularly. In addition, the positive developments resulting from the management of the Covid-19 pandemic appear to be having an impact on the start of the shift in economic activity in the regions. The momentum for recovery, the president said, is something that must be maintained and held together by increasing discipline towards health protocols. “I ask governors, regents and mayors to continue to remind the public to be disciplined in the implementation of health protocols and to synergize with the central government, by prohibiting the return home of their citizens during Eid this year, ”he said. Jokowik reiterated that public health and safety remains the government’s number one priority. Consequently, compliance with health protocols accompanied by vigilance against the risk of the spread of Covid-19 must be maintained. “Together, God willing, we are able to overcome these difficult trials and trials”, he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



