Donald Trump is not leaving – and can win again, says NIGEL FARAGE | Express commentary | Comment





Six months may have passed since Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic rival “Sleepy Joe” Biden, but Republican activists and politicians are still pessimistic and disheartened. They envision four years of radical fiscal, environmental and appeasement policies towards the “awakened” brigade. In the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency, Democrats have threatened to pack the Supreme Court, add new Senate seats in blue zones, and even suggest abolishing the Electoral College system itself.

As a result, there is a terrible feeling that the Constitution of the United States is under attack and, after four years of victories under former President Trump, it does not make for happy conservative activists as it stands.

As I arrived in Miami after a two-week quarantine period on the island of Saint Maarten in the Caribbean, many activists told me they found it unfathomable that President Trump won 74,222,958 votes but did not get not achieved victory.

Allegations of electoral fraud are still alive and there is not a lot of enthusiasm in the air.

Over the past week, I have spoken privately to several members of Congress who are completely demoralized.

My first stop was to see an old friend. President Trump looked fit and healthy at his base in Mar-a-Lago and is seriously considering another race next time.

No one can inspire conservatives in the United States like they can and the Democratic Party should think carefully about underestimating him. One thing is certain in American politics; Trump is not leaving.

His admiration for our Queen and our country is second to none on the world stage, and he still makes a fantastic ally for the UK.

Over the next six weeks, I will be visiting nearly a dozen states, in association with grassroots organizations. Its mission is to campaign for lower taxes, less government and more freedom, which I think is good in this new Covid era.

On my America’s Comeback Tour, we will re-energize activists across the country and bring them back to the streets.

Campaigning at the grassroots is the less glamorous side of politics, but after 25 years of building the Ukip and then the Brexit Party, I can tell you it’s the most important. In fact, by knocking on doors and getting voters out, you can increase a candidate’s vote share by over 20%.

The American conservative movement can take back its country like we did by giving people a hopeful picture of the future. In politics, it is not only the elections that we must win, but hearts and minds.

We will mobilize Americans with a positive message.

But I have an even bigger message about this tour.

After 2016, Brexit looked lost. As we now know, the establishment has spent years trying to overthrow the democratic will of the British people.

For a long time, it seemed like they could succeed, with years of political wrangling and legal battles.

However, after launching the Brexit Party in 2019 and winning the European elections with just six weeks of campaigning, we have shown that the grassroots can fight for victory.

This was possible because the anti-EU supporters I had built over the past 25 years were ready to be put on hold.

Brexit voters had not changed their minds and were determined to leave the European Union.

The rest is history, as Boris Johnson took over the leadership of the Conservative Party and Brexit was dealt with as a problem in the following general election.

For a while it looked like Brexit might not happen, but we picked it up and got past it.

This is my message to Republicans on this trip. As bad as Biden and the Democrats are, in some ways their opportunity is now.

As it did in 2016, I hope the Brexit message can once again inspire Republicans to victory.

