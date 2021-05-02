China’s new divorce law hinders gender equality, makes legal separation more difficult

In the latest blow to the country’s women, China introduced a new divorce law that requires couples seeking divorce to complete a 30-day cooling off period, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Making it even more difficult for women to divorce an abusive husband, the newly introduced law sparked a backlash in society. Especially because of when the law was introduced, as it is only a few weeks left after Chinese social media broke about a Hunanese woman’s endless attempts to divorce her allegedly abusive and gambling addicted husband since 2016.

Despite the case of Hunanese woman Ning Shunhua who has already filed four divorce petitions and two protection orders with now a fifth divorce attempt, the new Chinese law stipulates that if one of the spouses decides to withdraw the divorce petition during the 30-day period. period or does not show up for final approval, the other party must either reapply or sue for divorce, which would be costly. The new law of the government led by Xi Jinping, according to the report, aims to curb impulsive divorces to further increase the birth rate.

China’s divorce rate has climbed since 2019

Chinese government officials are reportedly appalled by the rising divorce rate from 0.96 per thousand in 2000 to 3.36 per thousand in 2019. The rate has skyrocketed amid the pandemic. COVID-19 which started in China in December 2019. The report also said that China’s divorce law would put the partner without an independent source of income at a disadvantage, who in the Asian country is usually female. However, most divorce applications are often filed by women and as a result the cost of divorce has now increased in terms of time, energy and money.

In the case of the Hunanese woman, who has already failed to divorce her husband after four attempts since 2016, the court has yet to grant the divorce. According to the report, the court said the divorce would affect the stability of the Nings family and social harmony. This was after her husband assaulted her right after their divorce case was heard for the fourth time in court. As a result, he was allegedly arrested again and she was granted a protection order again. According to the report, Nings’ story highlights the multifaceted challenges that victims of domestic violence face when seeking legal separation in China.

Image credits: AP / Unsplash