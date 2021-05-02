Boris Johnson must resign if he breaks ministerial code, says Scottish Tory leader





Mr Raab had previously declined to say whether the prime minister should resign if found guilty of breaking the law by the electoral commission. New standards adviser Lord Geidt has also been tasked with examining the controversy, as part of an investigation that is expected to look into whether the prime minister broke the ministerial code. Mr Raab declined to dismiss the allegation that a second bill for lavish renovations to the Prime Minister’s residence could have been settled with the supplier by a Tory donor. He was also asked about the Sunday Times suggestion that an MP received a complaint from a Tory donor that they were asked to pay a nanny for Mr Johnson’s one-year-old son Wilfred. “I have no idea you don’t have conversations like that with the Prime Minister,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, as he scoffed at the “gossip” claim. He added: “I cannot comment on all the little gossip that is in the papers.” Kirsten Oswald, SNP deputy leader in Westminster, said: “The growing harassment scandal demonstrates, once again, that the Tories are there for themselves and are completely out of touch with the majority of people in Scotland . “The Prime Minister should publish his bank statements, all relevant documents and correspondence regarding questionable renovations to his donor apartment, as well as other income and expenses funded by donations, to ensure full transparency and facilitate investigations and inquiries. criminal. “

