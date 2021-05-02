“Encourages the use of force” … a step in Turkey against a new security circular





Two days ago, the Turkish public security directorate came under heavy criticism for issuing a circular preventing police and security guards from taking photos and video clips while they were working, which led to a widespread controversy in the country as the Ankara Bar Association. issued a statement in which this circular refused. Likewise, the Democracy and Construction Party led by Ali Babacan, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The circular from the Directorate, affiliated with the Turkish Interior Ministry, stipulated that no photos and videos may be taken with telephones and other electronic devices for police and security personnel during demonstrations and demonstrations or in public areas. public places and other places where they are located. die Performance of their work. The Turkish Bar was of the opinion that “this circular gives more leeway to police and security guards in the use of force, as it can torture people and prevent others from documenting their violations after everyone is cleared. photographing police everywhere. “Documents, die of their burden. The circular from the Turkish Public Security Directorate follows a series of videos of police officers, who die hit strangers and die on social media websites and in media related to opposition parties are widespread. A source of the Turkish Bar admitted to Al-Arabiya.net knows that the European Union intends to take legal action against die Submit to the direction of public security to interrupt the path of the circular, in the ‘European Union’ encouragement of the exercise of ‘discoveries’ violence in secret’ and a ‘flagrant violation of human rights’. So far, the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, has not released any statement on this controversial circular, and the pro-Kurdish HDP has not commented on it, although on April 29, according to the ministry of ‘Interior it entered into force approved. The new circular, sent to the Interior Ministry by the Public Security Directorate on April 27, prohibits journalists, police and security personnel from filming during protests and when deputies or mayors are detained. At the beginning of April, a video for which Umar Gergerlioglu, member of the Turkish parliament, was broadcast on the communication site of the “People’s Democratic Party”, while the police arrested him barefoot at dawn about two weeks after the lifting. of his parliament, showed immunity. His son Salih Jarjirlioglu wrote at the time in a tweet on his Twitter account: “They came to arrest my father and they did not even allow him to wear his shoes before taking him away. Turkish police typically use violence to die to disperse protesters, especially those who are dying. Oppose the ruling Justice and Development Party led by Erdogan. Turkish courts have previously accused journalists of dying while taking photos of police officers torturing civilians in public places.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos