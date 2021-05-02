Famous politicians test voter interest in post-Trump era





WASHINGTON (AP) From Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Al Franken and Donald Trump, there is a rich history of celebrities trying new careers in politics.

The list could soon grow.

In California, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor. In Texas, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering running for governor. In New York City, Andrew Yang, a businessman who rose to prominence during his temperamental 2020 presidential race, is one of the top contenders for the Democratic mayoral nomination.

Each has the type of name recognition that other political newcomers would envy. But as they plan to lead some of the largest and most complex governments in the country, their lack of experience in public service could be a vulnerability. This is especially true after the uproar of the Trump era, when the reality TV star-turned-president often spent more time raging about her media coverage than managing the federal bureaucracy.

I think that definitely makes it a little harder, ”said Daniel Ketchell, who was chief of staff to Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood star who won a recall election in California in 2003 and became two-term governor. . I think people are looking at you and this story from: We just elected a foreign celebrity and it didn’t work for the country, we didn’t do much for the country, we were all stressed out the whole time. time.

Jenner, a gold medal-winning decathlete and transgender rights activist perhaps best known for being part of the Kardashian family, kicked off her campaign last week by challenging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his likely recall race. With 3.5 million followers on Twitter and nearly 11 million on Instagram, the Jenner campaign believes that recognition of her name will make her a strong contender in a race it sees as a referendum on the Newsom leadership.

But Rob Stutzman, a GOP consultant in the state who advised Schwarzeneggers on the winning recall campaign, said there are key differences between Jenner and Schwarzenegger, who was arguably the biggest movie star in the world at the time.

There are celebrities, then there are Arnold Schwarzeneggers, he said, dismissing the idea that Trump had turned voters against celebrities.

“People will say they don’t like famous candidates until there is a celebrity candidate they like,” he said. Many Democrats hated Donald Trump, but they might be passionate about Matthew McConaughey. … It’s always a question of gain and sympathy.

Many other things are also different this time around.

California has become even more democratic over the past 20 years, making it harder for a Republican, especially one who has openly supported Trump, to gain traction.

Schwarzenegger, the strategists note, was already well known in the state as a champion of after-school programs and had a history of civic engagement, having chaired President George HW Bush’s council on fitness and sports. The fact that he was married to Kennedy dynasty member Maria Shriver didn’t hurt either.

Reagan was also well versed in politics before leading his own campaign leading the Screen Actors Guild.

While Jenner has advocated for transgender people since her release in 2015 and her experience in the business world, it is unclear where she is on a multitude of other political issues. Indeed, its current website only offers a vague 68-word statement, along with a fundraising portal and online store selling stemless wine glasses and garden signs. (His campaign says political plans will be available soon.)

She has already faced backlash after falsely suggesting in a tweet that the state’s district attorneys were appointed, not elected. (She later said she knew it was.)

Also, do you know how a bill becomes law? joked Rep Ted Lieu, D-Calif., providing a link to the famous Schoolhouse Rock animation. Do you know what the veto means? Or budget?

Celebrities turned politicians have long recognized the extra work they need to do to address a shortage of government experience. When Schwarzenegger showed up, the assistants set up what they called Schwarzenegger University to make themselves aware of the issues.

Franken, the Saturday Night Live star who later became a Democratic senator from Minnesota, largely avoided the national press during his early years in office as he tried to redefine himself as a serious lawmaker. Jesse Ventura, the professional wrestler who became governor of Minnesota, surrounded himself with experienced helpers.

There is no doubt that there was, I think, a preconceived idea that he might find it difficult to engage other people in his administration, ”John Wodele, who has been the spokesperson for Venturas in power. However, the steps he took immediately after the election to bring into his administration people with experience, knowledge and an impeccable reputation quickly dissipated him.

Wodele added, “I think coming out of the environment of struggle and haste, a lot of people misjudged him in terms of intellect. He was underestimated in terms of the ability to understand and reason.

In New York, Yang mounted his losing presidential candidacy to a prominent place in the crowded mayoral race, which some of his rivals have sought to turn against him. In his first advertisement of the race, city controller Scott Stringer, who was called to drop out after a former volunteer accused him of sexual misconduct, pointed to his experience in an implied slap on Yang. He’s not a celebrity. He doesn’t rule by Tweet or TikTok, ”the Stringer ad began.

Yang’s campaign manager, Chris Coffey, dismissed the candidate’s characterization as a celebrity, instead comparing Yang to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Congresswoman from New York who has become a household name due to her progressive politics.

There is a very big difference between starting a reality TV show and starting a political movement based on lifting people out of poverty and giving them money, ”Coffey said. about Yang.

But star power, argued Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf, is what voters want.

We live in a culture of gossip and entertainment. This is how Trump became president. This is one of the reasons Yang is leading the pack, ”Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said. He said that with New York going through so much during the pandemic, many voters might just aspire to a smiley face and a cheerleader.

The city, like other cities, is in landfills, Sheinkopf said. With his fame, he is interesting.

