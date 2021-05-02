Hungary agrees to open Chinese university campus in Budapest by 2024

Hungary has signed an agreement to open a Chinese university campus in Budapest by 2024.

The deal would make the Shanghai-based Fudan University campus the first Chinese university campus in the European Union.

Hungarian officials insist that Fudan, ranked among the top 100 universities in the world, will help raise the standard of higher education in Hungary, teaching 6,000 Hungarian, Chinese and other students, and providing investment and Chinese research in the country.

But critics of the plan say the massive investment places an unreasonable financial burden on Hungarian taxpayers, and reflects Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s closer ties with the autocracies in Moscow and Beijing.

“They want to bring in a university which is indeed a serious university at the international level, but its charter demands that it represents the worldview of the Chinese Communist Party,” Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony said.

He also sees very serious national security risks in this investment.

Government documents obtained in April by the Hungarian investigative journalism center Direkt36 show that the pre-tax construction costs of the 64-acre campus are estimated at $ 1.8 billion, more than Hungary spent overall. of its higher education system in 2019.

The state plans to finance about 20% of the project from its central budget, and the rest through a $ 1.5 billion loan from a Chinese bank.

According to the documents, the construction will be carried out using mainly Chinese materials and labor.

The Hungarian government, which fights frequent battles with the EU, has pursued an economic strategy it calls “ opening up to the East, ” which promotes diplomatic cooperation and increased trade with countries like China. , Russia, Turkey and others in Central Asia.

Karacsony said the policy had made Hungary “a sort of forward bastion of the great eastern powers of the European Union”.

China is expanding soft power

Last year, Hungary agreed to take out a $ 2 billion loan from China’s Exim bank for the construction of a railway line between Budapest and the Serbian capital, Belgrade, as part of the China’s global Belt and Road Initiative.

Hungary is also home to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei’s largest supply hub outside of China and is the only country in the EU to have approved a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Peter Kreko, director of the Budapest-based think tank Political Capital, Fudan’s development is part of a trend in China to extend soft power and its influence through education programs and investments in the region.

“In the case of the Budapest to Belgrade railway line, and in the case of Fudan University, China receives everything, it receives a lot of contracts for its companies, it can give a loan at a rate of “Interest high enough and also it can buy political influence. Thus, the political and economic beneficiaries of these two projects are on the one hand China and, on the other hand, the Hungarian government elites,” Kreko said.

He also echoed the Budapest mayor’s concerns that the project could open the door to espionage.

In a statement to local media this week, the United States Embassy in Budapest expressed reservations about the university coming to Hungary “given Beijing’s proven experience in using academic institutions to to advance an agenda of malicious influence and stifle intellectual freedom. “

Neither the government spokesperson nor the ministry responsible for the project responded to multiple requests for comment.

Orban has decried the Western powers for their commitment to “liberal imperialism” and defends what he calls “illiberal democracy” in Hungary, based on right-wing populism and strong opposition to immigration.

Recent changes in the management of Hungarian universities have renewed claims that Orban seeks to expand his control over the country’s educational and cultural institutions and demands that they instill patriotic values.

In 2018, the Central European University, one of Hungary’s leading postgraduate institutions, was effectively expelled from the country after the adoption of amendments to the Law on Higher Education, which were widely considered to be targeting the university.

After sending the private university “into exile,” Karacsony said, “now the government is introducing another which represents the ideology of the (Chinese) Communist Party and costs Hungarian taxpayers billions. It is derogatory for Budapest and derogatory for Hungary. “

In 2019, a rare student protest erupted on the Fudan campus in Shanghai after the Chinese Ministry of Education amended the university’s charter, removing references to “academic independence and freedom of thought.”

The charter states that the school “adheres to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (and) fully implements the party’s educational policy.”

During a recent visit to Tsinghua University in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country’s universities should form a new generation “loyal to the socialist cause” and to the CCP.