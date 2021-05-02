‘A lot of madness going on’: pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race





Trump has already endorsed McKissick, who went so far as to cancel the 2020 presidential primary in the state when the president ran for re-election. But in Woods recounting, he was the one who wore Trump’s true mantle in fighting to overturn the Georgia election results while McKissick did too little to add his voice to the Stop the Steal movement.

A follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Wood argues that Trump won the election in a landslide and is still president. Speaking without notes in a style that combines the skills of an accomplished preacher and trial lawyer, Wood who first rose to prominence as a lawyer for JonBenét Ramsey’s family and also Richard Jewell, who has been falsely accused of the Atlanta Olympics bombing, built a candidacy around his support for Trump, which Wood said he supported in 2016 because he believed chaos was over. good for the country.

We need a little chaos in the Republican Party of South Carolina. Someone has to shake it up, Wood said Tuesday in the town of Aiken to applause and laughter. So here I am, Mr. Shaker.

A day earlier, Wood heckled McKissick during a speech at a Hampton County GOP event and suggested that the incumbent doesn’t care about stopping pedophiles. The two then had a face-to-face showdown where McKissick punched Wood for raising vague allegations about Chinese pornography. Supporters of Presidents inevitably describe Wood as deranged, pointing out that the Georgia Bar is investigating his conduct and wants Wood to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The acrimony spilled over especially into Greenville County, the state’s largest Republican stronghold, earlier this month. Carrying Stop the Steal signs, pro-Wood activists accused outgoing County GOP chairman Nate Leupp of rigging the party’s local election as they pricked at the local party office and Leupp workplace , a Christian music store called Majesty Music.

There is a lot of madness in South Carolina, Leupp said, dismissing activists supporting Wood as pitchfork and torchbearers.

All politicians are buzzing with the same question: What’s going on in the world in South Carolina? You just can’t make this stuff up, he said. Great personalities are using a national Trump narrative to their own advantage.

The Greenville County GOP produced a mixed result when it held its county convention on April 13. The county party picked a slate of new leaders, but failed to elect two of the men most responsible for recruiting Wood to run for the state party president, Jeff Davis and Pressley Stutts.

Borrowing a clamor from Trump, Stutts disputed the result, telling Greenville News he was not buying the election results which were electronically compiled into the virtual convention.

Due to the organizing efforts of Stutts and Davis, however, an overwhelming number of the 79 delegates that the Greenville GOP chose to send to the May 15 state convention are supporting Wood.

A total of 870 delegates will vote at the state convention for a new president. McKissick’s supporters believe he is way ahead of the delegate tally on Wood, in large part due to long-standing relationships with party presidents, Woods’ late departure, and his lack of deep Carolina ties. from South. McKissick also chaired big hits for the polling party in 2020.

Worried about the spread of Covid and the inability to secure a suitable venue in the state capital of Columbia, the state government of Colombia decided on Wednesday that it would not hold a single large state convention in person to choose the next president. Instead, county parties will meet in person, vote on local ballots or at regional meetings, and report the results to the state meeting, where the final results will be presented publicly.

Already, Woods supporters are questioning the integrity of the electoral process. Davis accuses the party establishment of cheating by rigging the delegate process, a claim disputed by party officials. He said some county party officials refused to follow party rules regarding the names and qualifications of delegates.

People move around here and think South Carolina is a bastion of conservatism. It was a stronghold of the RINO elite that must be eliminated, Davis said. They are afraid because it will obviously have an effect on the election of 2024. In 2016, the establishment did its best to stop Donald Trump. I don’t think the establishment wants another Donald Trump. South Carolina is the first in the south. We have a lot of influence on who the candidate will be.

Davis predicted trouble for former South Carolina GOP governor Nikki Haley, who is considering a presidential run in 2024 but has won hostility from grassroots conservatives unhappy with her after criticizing Trump.

Former state party chairman Chad Connelly, a McKissick supporter, agreed with Daviss ‘comments about the South Carolinas’ place in the GOP firmament, but said Wood’s election for the presidency would pose unnecessary problems to a party that wants to reclaim the White House and keep the state. red.

Connelly alluded to Wood and those who recruited him suicide bombers, ne’er-do-wells and malcontents.

They are not Republicans. They are not conservatives. They are anarchists, Connelly said, calling Wood an outsider as well. I had clothes at the dry cleaner longer than Lin Wood lived in South Carolina.

McKissicks supporters also blame Wood for the GOP dispute in Georgia and the loss of two Senate seats on January 5. Wood and other pro-Trump activists had suggested boycotting the election because they believed Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue did not question the November election results enough.

But former South Carolina Republican Gov. Mark Sanford said Republicans blame the root of the problem: Trump, his spread of conspiracy theories, and his destabilizing influence on the GOP as a whole.

Sanford marveled at how Wood could gain ground against McKissick, who recently oversaw an election where Republicans reversed a seat in Congress, sheriff races, and seats in the State House and Senate. Sanford, who issued a brief main challenge for 2020 against Trump, pointed out that McKissick called off the 2020 GOP primary in the state, denying the former state governor the opportunity to have a forum to discuss traditional conservative issues such as national debt and deficits.

His candidacy is another manifestation of the Trump phenomenon. Its varying degrees of madness, a cult of personality, said Sanford.

What this really means is that the party is struggling with its own Trump demons. It’s one version of Trump against another, a more rabid version of Trump, but it’s all crazy, Sanford said. The fact that Wood can run and there’s an appetite for a new guy from out of state who hasn’t been a part of GOP politics in South Carolina is unusual, but it fits the bill. Trump era.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos