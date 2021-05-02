Prime Minister Modi and top BJP leaders congratulate Mamata, Stalin and Vijayan on victory in Assembly polls | India News







Congratulating Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi assured the Chief Minister that the Center will give its full support to the state government. Congratulations to Mamata Didi on @ AITCofficial’s victory in West Bengal. The Center will continue to expand all possibilities https://t.co/nmUC6hQU2a – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1619963988000 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mamata Banerjee on Sunday for winning the West Bengal Assembly elections and also thanked the people of Bengal for increasing Bharatiya Janata feast (BJP) presence in the State.Congratulating Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi assured the Chief Minister that the Center will give its full support to the state government. The Prime Minister also thanked all the party workers who rallied behind him in the polls. I would like to thank my sisters and brothers in West Bengal who blessed our party. With a negligible presence https://t.co/mP0bnGvo2T – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1619964090000 Prime Minister congratulated DMK leader MP Stalin for winning Tamil Nadu and LDF leader Pinarayi Vijayan for winning a second term in Kerala. PM Modi also thanked the BJP workers in both states.

Senior BJP leaders also congratulated TMC Supreme Leader Banerjee and DMK Leader Stalin on their parties’ victory in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively.

In a series of tweets, Party Leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister and CPI (M) leader Pinari Vijayan on his party’s victory in the polls of the State Assembly. Congratulations to Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his victory in the Kerala Assembly celebrations ele https://t.co/ezhwBtPB29 – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1619951746000 Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal on the party’s victory in state assembly polls. The pro-people policies of the government led by Shri @narendramodi and the state government under @sarbanandsonwal have once again helped https://t.co/tVE6daDwrq – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1619951383000 He said the pro-people policies of the government led by Modi in the Center and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP win assembly elections in Assam.

Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished him the best for his next term. Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her celebratory victory in West Bengal as https://t.co/qnnHpBWrKs – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1619951679000 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Banerjee in a tweet and said: “Good wishes for your next term”. Congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi on re-electing @AITCofficial in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next term. – Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) 1619952884000 Sitharaman congratulated Vijayan and conveyed his wishes in Tamil to DMK leader Stalin for his party’s victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congratulations to @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF on your success in electing the Assembly in Kerala. Good wishes for your next term. – Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) 1619953683000 Good wishes and congratulations @mkstalin on your success in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. I wish you and https://t.co/ZpU1mfmZDm – Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) 1619953559000 Assembly poll results for the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as UT Puducherry are announced on Sunday.

According to the latest trends, the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee is once again forming the government in West Bengal where it was locked in a high octane competition with the BJP.

Likewise, the BJP is ready to keep Assam and the IPC (M) to keep Kerala by defeating Congress, according to the latest trends.

The BJP also seemed ready to win Pondicherry by defeating the Congress which was in power there. The BJP, along with its main ally AIADMK, lost Tamil Nadu to the DMK-led alliance.







