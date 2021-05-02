Photos of the day: wolf warrior diplomacy in China | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – From the Fukushima reactor water dump to the COVID-19 outbreak in India, Chinese officials are sharing their opinions aloud and with graphics on social media. 1. Chinese fire versus Indian fire

(Weibo, picture) The official Weibo account of the Central Committee for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) uploaded two images on May 1, showing that China started a fire to send a rocket into space while India lit a fire to burn the growing corpses of COVID. -19 pandemic. The image was quickly removed after the Indian Embassy in China issued a denunciation. 2. Huoshenshan Hospital in China vs Huoshenshan Hospital in India

(Weibo, picture) Another series of ironic images about India’s inability to contain the coronavirus outbreak comes from the official Weibo account of the Public Order Administration of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security. The image on the left shows the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, a temporary hospital that housed COVID-19 patients when the epidemic first erupted in the Chinese city. The image on the right, on the other hand, shows a crematorium in India with the hashtag “India has turned a crematorium for dogs into a crematorium for humans”. 3. “The great radioactive wave off Kanagawa”

(Twitter, Lijian Zhao picture) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian () uploaded an image by a Chinese illustrator who modified the famous Ukiyo-e painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), “The Great Wave at off Kanagawa ”. The edited image shows tiny figures dumping radioactive wastewater into the ocean. Although the image sparked a strong protest from the Japanese Foreign Minister, Zhao refused to delete it and even pinned it to the top of his post. Twitter account. “They [Japanese officials] should listen to the international community’s disapproval of their decision to dump radioactive water into the ocean, ”Zhao said at a press conference on April 28. 4. The American Reaper

(Twitter, picture) In response to US President Joe Biden’s first address to the Joint Session of Congress, the Chinese Embassy in Japan uploaded an image to its official Twitter account in which a sinister grim reaper wrapped in the US flag knocks on a door labeled Egypt . The image caption reads: “This is what it looks like if the United States tries to achieve democracy.” The embassy subsequently deleted the tweet. During his speech, Biden mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping () and other autocrats believe that democracy cannot compete in the 21st century. He added that the United States must prove them wrong and show that democracy still works. 5. Brutality Against Native American Peoples

(Twitter, Li Yang picture) The Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang (), uploaded a pair of images on April 6 with a caption saying, “Speaking of human rights, we have to say that the United States has an unforgivable original sin: the insane slaughter of tens of millions of North American Indians !!! “ The Chinese diplomat had already sparked controversy when he tweeted to accuse Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ruining relations between China and Canada while turning the latter into a hound of the United States. “Spend!” he wrote, in a jerky shift of gears, at the end of his tweet.







