President says face-to-face learning must be done with strict pranks





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that face-to-face learning (PTM) will be applied on a limited basis and must strictly apply health protocols (prokes). “If you’ve set up a limited, really strictly one-on-one, you have to apply health protocols,” Jokowi said during a dialogue with the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Health. Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Anwar Makarim during the seminar or Podcast on the occasion of National Education Day 2021, Sunday (02/05/2021). In addition to strict prokes, Jokowi said, the implementation of these prokes must be evaluated to decide what future policies are. The reason is that the PTM policy with a limited number is so that children return to school to catch up due to the pandemic. Jokowi said that before implementing the PTM, the government prioritized the immunization program so that educators and education staff are protected. Besides, it also protects the students, so that a limited PTM can be applied. In this case, Jokowi pointed out, the vaccination program is a must to achieve collective immunity or community immunity. Therefore, Jokowi also informed Nadiem that by the end of June 2021, educators and education staff must be done, so face-to-face meetings are limited to July 2021. “I hope that all teaching and educational staff can be immunized immediately. Because I asked the Minister of Health to prioritize and with all our power and effort we want our children to go back to school, but also with a note that they need to be in school. ‘Covid-19 shelter,’ Jokowi said. In response to this, Mendikbudristek Nadiem said that in July 2021, almost all educators and education staff had been vaccinated against Covid-19. The reason is that the PTM policy implemented after the teacher vaccination is a very good policy, so schools are forced to open face to face options, but parents are not forced to send their children at school when they feel uncomfortable. “So the key is as the president said, but this limited face is not like a normal school. There is no extracurricular activity, the capacity is only 50%, it takes turn and the right ends up with the parents, ”explains Nadiem. To ensure the health of all parties, Nadiem said, Kemdikbudristek is working with the Ministry of Health (Kemkes) to ensure and encourage local governments (Pemda) and schools to carry out vaccinations and organize face-to-face meetings. . Source: BeritaSatu.com

