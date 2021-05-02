Biden’s first 100 days were also the first 100 without Trump saying | Robert reich





In almost every way, Joe Bidens’ first 100 days were a huge success. Vaccinating millions of Americans against Covid-19 and starting to revive the economy are at the heart of this success.

Two-thirds of Americans support Bidens’ $ 1.9 billion stimulus package, already in place. His infrastructure and family plans, which he outlined at a joint Congress session on Wednesday evening, are also widely supported. The $ 6 billion price tag for all of this would make it the biggest federal government expansion since Lyndon Johnsons Great Society. But to most Americans, that doesn’t sound drastic.

Rather than stake it all on one large-scale program such as universal health care that Bill Clinton failed to accomplish and which Barack Obama turned into a target of Republican fear, Biden chose an array of Grassroots initiatives, such as preschool, public community college, paid family and medical leave, home care, and infrastructure repairs, which are harder to vilify.

Economists speak of pent-up demand for private consumer goods caused by the pandemic. Biden responds to a pent-up demand for public goods. The demand has been around for years, but the pandemic has made it clear. Compared to workers in other developed countries, Americans enjoy little or no social benefits and safety nets. Biden says, in fact, that it is time for us to make up for it.

Even on the thorny issue of race, contrast with Trump strengthened Bidens’ hand

Also, it’s hard for Republicans to paint Biden as a radical. He doesn’t feel scary. He’s old, grandfather. He speaks hesitantly. He is humble. When he talks about the needs of average workers, it is clear that he knows them.

Biden was also helped by the contrast to his immediate predecessor, the most controversial and authoritative figure to occupy the Oval Office in modern memory. Had Biden been elected directly after Obama, regardless of the pandemic and the economic crisis, he and his ambitious plans are unlikely to appear so benign.

In his speech to Congress, Biden credited others for the accomplishments of his first 100 days. They had been accomplished because of you, he said, even nodding at the Republicans. His predecessor was unable to credit anyone for anything.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party, still captive of its Trumpian base, has no message or policy to counter Bidens’ proposals. Donald Trump left him with little more than a list of grievances unrelated to the practical needs of most Americans: that Trump would have been re-elected without fraudulent votes and a deep state conspiracy, that Democrats are socialists and that the left is determined to do so. taking away American freedoms.

Biden has a razor thin majority in Congress and must keep every Democratic senator in line if he is to push through his plans. But the vacuum on the right has allowed him to dominate the public conversation about his initiatives, making the move more likely.

Trump is helping Biden in other ways. Trump’s yawning budget deficits help normalize the Bidens. When Trump sent stimulus checks of $ 1,200 to most Americans last year, whether they had a job or not, he paved the way for Biden to provide generous jobless benefits.

Especially the giant $ 1.9 billion tax cut for big business and the wealthy, none of which has sunk, make Bidens’ proposals to raise taxes on businesses and the wealthy to pay for infrastructure and education seem even more reasonable.

Trumps Fierce economic nationalism made Bidens buy the US initiative look innocent by comparison. Angry populism allowed Biden to criticize Wall Street and support unions without causing any ripple.

At the same time, Trump’s lawmakers’ refusal to concede the election and their efforts to suppress votes alienated much of American business, pushing executives towards Biden by default.

Even on the thorny issue of race, the contrast with Trump strengthened Bidens’ hand. Most Americans have been so repelled by Trump’s overt racism and overtures to white supremacists, especially after the police murder of George Floyd, that Bidens’ initiatives to end police brutality and root out systemic racism , as he said on Wednesday night, seem appropriate fixes.

The first 100 days of Biden’s presidency were also America’s first 100 days without Trump, and the two cannot be separated.

With any luck, Bidens’ plans could prove to be the antidote to Trumpism creating enough decent jobs for the working class, along with benefits like child care and a free community college, in order to prevent some of the right-wing dyspepsia that Trump whipped up.

